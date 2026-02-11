5 Of The Coolest Supercars Of The '80s, Ranked By Current Value

From waterbeds and Jazzercise to hair metal and beyond, the 1980s were known for unique trends. While those years produced some of the worst-looking automobiles you've ever seen, it was not all about Malaise Era aesthetics. At the top end of the auto spectrum, car designers put out some bona fide supercars that carry their cool into the modern era.

Yet not every car fad from the 1980s made it out alive. Pop-up headlights, for example, are virtually impossible to pull off today due to governmental regulations. T-Tops have likewise long since gone the way of the dodo bird. And when's the last time you saw rear window louvers on a factory car?

While the 1980s are much-maligned for boxy styling and chugging detuned V8s struggling to meet emissions standards, the fact remains that over four decades later, a collection of quintessentially '80s supercars still attract the eye — and the interest — of gearheads everywhere.

The Ferrari F40s and Lambourghini Countachs get a ton of press, but the supercar well of the '80s is surprisingly deep. It was the Decade of Decadence, after all, and what says conspicuous consumption better than a completely impractical, wildly overpriced supercar? We explore some of the coolest supercars of the period to find out not just what made them special but what it would cost to get behind the wheel of one today.