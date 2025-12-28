5 Of The Worst-Looking Cars From The 1980s We Wouldn't Be Caught Driving Today

Every decade has its list of cars that we wouldn't be caught driving today. Even so, the 1980s were a strange decade, and some of the cars that were produced were pretty awful-looking. While the styling of some of these vehicles wasn't necessarily that bad, the terrible ownership experiences that followed your purchase certainly were. We're looking at you, Yugo. So let's take a nightmarish walk down the 1980s Memory Lane Hall of Shame and find the specific cars that fit our profile — the worse the better.

We're starting with the rather bizarre-looking 1980 AMC Pacer, also known as "the fishbowl," produced from 1975 through 1980. AMC called the Pacer a "wide small car." In the words of Motor Trend, "The Pacer's huge glass area was designed to give drivers better visibility, but instead it made them feel like a goldfish being boiled in its own bowl."

The Pacer was originally designed to be propelled by a rotary engine that never came to pass, thanks to both fuel economy and emissions issues. So AMC had to shoehorn its trusty inline-six engine under the hood, with a V8 coming later. Sales started out decent for the first two years, but began to falter just as a wagon was added to the lineup. From a high of 117,244 Pacers made in 1976, somewhere around 2,000 or so of the final year's 1980 models were produced. The market no longer had any interest in the AMC Pacer. Party on, Wayne and Garth.