5 'Dream Cars' That Are Surprisingly Attainable Today

Vehicles in general and cars in particular have never been known to be good investments, and the reason is clear. They fall off a depreciation cliff the second they are driven off the lot, and continue to lose value every year thereafter. However, supercars tend to take this concept to the max, losing five or even six figures in just a few years, depending on their purchase price. Now that's bad news for the initial owners, but it also creates an opportunity for enthusiasts, assuming that there are people out there brave enough to take the plunge.

Especially in recent years, a confluence of many things has created the perfect second-hand market for used cars that used to be a pipe dream for many growing up. Factors that contributed to this were extremely aggressive depreciation, the relative mass production of exotic models, and technological obsolescence. There's also the fact that buyers who can afford to buy these cars brand-new (or when they were just a couple of years old) are often looking to get the latest and greatest, so they wouldn't be interested in an older used model anyway.

Now, you should take note that "attainable to buy" usually never means "easy to maintain," at least with this kind of vehicle. However, for enthusiasts who have dreamt about owning an exotic for years, who prioritize the driving feel over anything else, here are five dream cars that aren't basket cases, are in running order, and won't break the bank in 2026.