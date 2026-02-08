Ryobi High Capacity Vs. High Performance Batteries: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a tool brand, Ryobi puts a lot of attention on battery power. With so many battery-operated offerings to its name, it's important to know the differences between Ryobi battery types. Take its High Capacity batteries and its High Performance batteries, for example. What sets these two types apart?

Judging by their name alone, Ryobi's High Capacity batteries were made keep tools running for longer. Originally introduced under the ONE+ battery system, these lithium-ion packs gave people meaningful improvements in battery runtime in a more lightweight package. Depending on the specific model, High Capacity batteries promised you anywhere from two to four times the runtime of earlier Ni-Cd packs while also holding a charge up to four times longer. They were also about 20% lighter (but still added plenty of weight to your tools).

Today, many of these ONE+ High Capacity models are discontinued. (One of the only instances of Ryobi still using the High Capacity branding is with the 40V High Capacity battery, which isn't compatible with the 18V ONE+ or ONE+ HP system.) By comparison, Ryobi's High Performance batteries are still very much available.