DeWalt Drills Are Great, But Smart Money Buys This Harbor Freight Brand Instead

DeWalt was second only to Makita in our rankings of major power tool brands, and the familiar black and yellow tools are common on professional job sites. The brand's quality and reputation come at a premium price, though. The DeWalt 20V XR drill/driver is sold by Home Depot in a kit with two 4 amp-hour batteries, a charger, and a soft case for $269, although it's on sale as of this writing for $40 off.

If you already have a collection of DeWalt 20V Max and Max XR batteries, buying power tools from another brand might not be the best move. But if you're building a workshop from scratch or looking to save money on a replacement for a drill that no longer works, Harbor Freight's Hercules brand is worth a look. For example, the 20V Hercules HCB91K1 1/2-inch drill comes with a charger and 2 Ah battery for $97.99, which leaves you plenty of cash left over vs. the DeWalt to purchase additional batteries and a carrying bag.

Consumer Reports named it the cordless drill with the best battery life, and a spare Hercules 8 Ah 20V battery costs $99.99 at Harbor Freight. With the larger battery the Hercules cordless drill can drill up to 350 holes in a pine board using a 1-inch spade bit. For comparison's sake, DeWalt says its DCD801 20V drill is capable of making as many as 175 holes in a 1.5-inch softwood board using a ⅞-inch auger bit on a fully-charged 4 Ah battery. The two tasks aren't a direct one-to-one comparison but should give you an idea of the power of the Hercules system.