This Cordless Drill Has The Best Battery Life (According To Consumer Reports)

Compared to their wired counterparts, cordless drills make your home improvement projects a lot easier. You can use it anywhere without having to worry about your distance from an outlet. You won't even need to bring and set up an extension cord — just grab your tool and battery and go on your merry way. Plus, no cables mean a safer and less cluttered workspace.

The one big tradeoff of cordless drills, though, is that you'll be conscious about its runtime. Nothing is more frustrating than the tool dying on you in the middle of a job. It's especially inconvenient when you're up in a ladder — say, drilling holes for a curtain rod or mounting shelves — and have no spare batteries with you.

To minimize the hassle, you can always go with a cordless drill that has a long battery life. According to Consumer Reports, that cordless drill happens to be from Hercules, one of the tool brands owned by Harbor Freight. The Hercules HCB91K1 can last long enough on a single charge of an 8Ah battery to drill 350 holes with a one-inch spade bit in pine wood. It's available at Harbor Freight for $97.99, and it comes with a 2Ah battery, charger, and side handle accessory. Here's what else you can expect from this cordless drill.