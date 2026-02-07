The Honda Sedan That Earns IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ Rating For Midsize Cars

The IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award is a coveted award that has become known not only within the car industry but also among car shoppers. The award means that a vehicle is more likely to survive a serious accident in the real world, reassuring buyers that they're purchasing a car that will protect them. The midsize Honda sedan that has received the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award is the 2025-2026 Honda Accord, part of the Accord's highly-regarded 11th generation.

The IIHS' evaluation puts a vehicle through three tests covering different impact types, evaluates how well it can avoid a frontal crash, and tests its headlights. Thus, it covers not just how well a vehicle can hit something and survive, but also how good its safety systems are at avoiding crashes and how good its headlights are at illuminating the road ahead. The Top Safety Pick+ award was started in 2013, while the slightly less stringent Top Safety Pick (without the plus) award has been in effect since 2006.

Honda's Accord is one of four midsize sedans to receive the award in 2025. The others are the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6, the 2025-26 Hyundai Sonata, and the 2025-26 Toyota Camry.