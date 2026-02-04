Samsung's Teasing A Big New Privacy Feature That'll Prevent Snooping In Public

We often think nothing of using our smartphones in public. Quite apart from dangers such as theft, it can leave you open to strangers reading a message or even learning a password over your shoulder. For industry giants like Samsun, one priority must be to work on new features tailored to make snooping much more difficult.

In late January 2026, a release from Samsung Mobile Press announced that the company has been working on such a feature for five years, one built from a long period of adapting to owners' use of their devices and built around the concept of allowing them to choose the security measures they wish to use. "The result is a fusion of hardware and software expertly calibrated to protect you without getting in your way," Samsung states, and the brand has provided some brief teaser snippets of the feature in action.

Above, we can see a user in a crowded elevator, a scenario in which anybody behind you could surely sneak a peek of your screen if they were inclined to. The clip suggests, though, that this feature is able to obscure your Pattern lock from certain angles as you input it, to prevent anybody else from learning your combination. The teasers also show the feature being used to the same effect while inputting a password, and to obscure the text of a message being sent on a busy train while an onlooker tries to snoop from above a seated passenger. At the time of writing, it isn't confirmed when this feature will arrive or precisely how the technology works, but it is likely that more will be revealed soon, perhaps along with the much-anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra. Its predecessor was one of the best Samsung phones of all time, after all.