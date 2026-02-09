Will France's 'Super' Dassault Rafale Stealth Fighter Trump America's F-35?

Whenever there's a discussion around fighter jets, it usually veers towards U.S., Russian, and Chinese-made planes. These include usual suspects like the Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning, Russia's Sukhoi Su-57, and the Chinese J-20. While these are advanced planes without an iota of doubt, what most people tend to forget about is the Dassault Rafale. A fourth generation multirole fighter jet designed and developed by French aviation major Dassault, the Rafale is widely thought to be one of the most advanced and formidable fighter jets to ever exist.

Operational since 2004, more than 300 Rafales have been manufactured and have been deployed around the world. Dassault has regularly updated the Rafale, starting with the F1 standard Rafale in 2004, the F2 standard Rafale in 2006, and the F3 standard Rafale developed in 2008. In 2018, Dassault debuted the F-3R Standard Rafale, which was followed by the newest generation of the fighter, the F4 standard Rafale, along with the F4.1 and 4.2 sub-variants.

Given that Dassault has steadily improved and added newer capabilities to the Rafale over the years, it's not surprising that the company has planned further upgrades to the fighter to keep it operational and relevant well into the 2060s. Dassault's next major upgrade path for the Rafale is the Rafale F5 Standard, which is also unofficially dubbed by many as the Super Dassault Rafale.

Predictably the upcoming Rafale variant will be compared against America's F-35. However, most aviation enthusiasts would know that these two fighter jets cannot be directly compared. The F-35 and the Rafale F5 are not only built for different purposes, they also belong to two entirely different generations of fighter jets.