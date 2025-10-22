The 300th Rafale Has Been Completed - Here's What To Know About The Dassault Fighter Jet

The Dassault Rafale is an incredibly agile fighter, partly because Dassault designed its canards close to the delta wing, increasing its center-of-gravity. It's also very lightweight, weighing 10 tons without fuel, thanks to the composite materials used in its durable airframe. The jet is 50 feet long and its wingspan is over 35 feet across. The Rafale has a service ceiling of 50,000 feet and, capable of twin thrust of 7.5 tons each, can fly up to Mach 1.8. Adding to its versatility is the fact that the Rafale comes in both one-seat and two-seat variants, and is able to take off from both carriers and land-based runways. Its approach speed is less than 120 knots, and it has a landing ground run of 1,500 feet when not using a drag-chute.

As for armament, the Rafale is built with 14 hard points, with five capable of carrying drop tanks or heavy ordinance. Its total external load capacity is over 20,000 pounds. Dassault has designed the jet to be customizable and interoperable, and it's cleared to run a range of various weapons, including METEOR long-range air-to-air missiles and SCALP long-range stand-off missiles.

It's also cleared for MICA air-to-air missiles for both beyond-visual-range (BVR) and within-visual-range (WVR) interception, combat and self-defense in heat-seeking active-radar, HAMMER (Highly Agile and Manoeuvrable Munition Extended Range) modular, rocket-boosted air-to-ground precision-guided weapons, AM39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, laser-guided bombs with various warheads and seekers, and unguided conventional bombs, as well as 30-millimeter cannons with up to 2,500 rounds. The jet is also capable of buddy-buddy refuel missions.