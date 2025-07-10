Eurofighter Typhoon Vs. Dassault Rafale: How Do These European Fighter Jets Compare?

You can tell by now there are differences between the two, but they aren't anything that clearly tips the scales for most buyers. The main reason behind this is that they actually started out as the same project back in '80s. But France decided to go solo in 1985, and that split gave us two jets with shared roots but different attitudes. 680 Typhoons were ordered as of 2024. Spain and Italy have continued to replace older models with fresh Typhoons. Rafale sales, on the other hand, have surged to 495 total so far. It's seen export success recently, with India, Egypt, Indonesia, and the UAE all signing on.

But here's the thing — performance-wise, these jets are close enough that it's tough to call one clearly superior. They probably won't ever go head-to-head in combat anyway, since their buyers are pretty much on the same side politically. So when judging which one is more successful, you're better off looking at order books and costs, which is what most countries seem to care about these days.

On that front, Rafale has the edge. It's easier to maintain, cheaper to operate, and costs around $245 million per export unit with weapons, training, and parts included. The Eurofighter is closer to $321 million per plane in similar packages. That number has raised eyebrows, especially in Kuwait, where critics argue it doesn't offer enough over newer jets like the F-35, which also costs less.