A Tiny Sub 'Sank' A $4.5B American Aircraft Carrier, And Here's Why It Mattered To The US Navy

Military exercises allow commanders to test their personnel and equipment under wartime conditions. Because it's all done safely without the use of live ammunition, save for some rare events, military units can practice everything from conducting amphibious assaults to reacting to nuclear weapons. The U.S. Navy's exercises can involve a wide range of participants, including allied nations such as France. NATO conducts these kinds of exercises throughout the year, and in 2015, something unexpected happened.

During a joint training exercise involving the U.S. Carrier Strike Group 12, which was centered around the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71), a small French nuclear submarine, the Saphir, engaged on the final day. In doing so, the outdated French first-generation nuclear submarine "sank" the Roosevelt. The Saphir began the exercise as part of the friendly forces, helping hunt for enemy subs alongside U.S. aircraft. In the second phase of the exercise, the Saphir joined the opposing forces.

In that phase, the Saphir was tasked with finding the aircraft carrier and its warships and preparing for an attack. The exercise was designed to test the various crews' reactions to threats, and it ended with the "sinking" of the Roosevelt. It wasn't merely surprising that the small boat took out a larger one; it was shocking because nobody thought it was possible. In the end, the exercise found a weakness in the strike group's "armor," helping the Navy identify and reshape tactics to prevent something like that from happening in real life.