Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Batteries And Where Are They Manufactured?

If there's one thing you don't want to run short of around the house, it's batteries. From wall clocks and television remote controls to smoke alarms and battery-powered "candles" from Pottery Barn, our homes are packed with a seemingly endless assortment of gadgets that require a supply of these compact energy cells.

While you they can save you money and reduce hazardous waste, some devices shouldn't be used with rechargeable batteries. This means most households will need to keep a stock of regular alkaline batteries in a drawer or closet, especially in AA and AAA sizes. Buying batteries in bulk in these and other commonly used sizes ensures you have some on hand when your remote dies or the power goes out, and Costco is one of the most popular big-box retailers in the United States.

Fox News reported that Costco ended the fiscal year 2025 with 81 million total paid members, and the retailer has 640 locations in the U.S. alone. Costco sells everything from toilet paper to tires, many of which come in quantities that will last months in most households. Costco partners with some of the world's top manufacturers to sell their products under Costco's Kirkland label, including Hormel bacon, Bumble Bee tuna, and Starbucks coffee.

Kirkland Signature batteries are another premium product riding stealthily behind Costco's house-branded packaging. Kirkland batteries sold at Costco stores and online are made by Duracell, which rivals Energizer for the top spot on our ranking of major battery brands. While Duracell has manufacturing facilities around the globe, all of its U.S.-market batteries are made in Georgia and Tennessee. This presumably includes Kirkland batteries sold in U.S-based Costco stores, although there are more than 100 additional Costco locations across Europe, Asia, and New Zealand.