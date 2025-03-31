Who Owns Duracell And Where Are The Car Batteries Made?

Duracell batteries are everywhere—TV remotes, game controllers, flashlights, and just about any gadget that needs a reliable power source. And that's no accident. With a reputation built on longevity and durability, Duracell has cemented itself as one of the most trusted battery brands worldwide. But while most people think of their iconic copper-top AA and AAA batteries, Duracell's reach extends far beyond household electronics.

The company also produces a range of heavy-duty batteries designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more—and they're just as dependable as its disposable ones. In fact, Duracell made the cut in our best car batteries ranking. Their Duracell Automotive line includes everything from standard lead-acid batteries to advanced AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) models, built to handle extreme conditions and high-performance demands. Whether it's keeping your key fob alive or starting your engine on a freezing morning, Duracell has spent decades perfecting its technology to ensure you're never left powerless.

So, who owns this battery giant, and where are their car batteries made?