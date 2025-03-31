Who Owns Duracell And Where Are The Car Batteries Made?
Duracell batteries are everywhere—TV remotes, game controllers, flashlights, and just about any gadget that needs a reliable power source. And that's no accident. With a reputation built on longevity and durability, Duracell has cemented itself as one of the most trusted battery brands worldwide. But while most people think of their iconic copper-top AA and AAA batteries, Duracell's reach extends far beyond household electronics.
The company also produces a range of heavy-duty batteries designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more—and they're just as dependable as its disposable ones. In fact, Duracell made the cut in our best car batteries ranking. Their Duracell Automotive line includes everything from standard lead-acid batteries to advanced AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) models, built to handle extreme conditions and high-performance demands. Whether it's keeping your key fob alive or starting your engine on a freezing morning, Duracell has spent decades perfecting its technology to ensure you're never left powerless.
So, who owns this battery giant, and where are their car batteries made?
Who owns Duracell?
Duracell has changed hands a few times, but today, it's owned by Berkshire Hathaway — the same conglomerate behind Dairy Queen, GEICO, and a long list of other big names. That is to say Warren Buffett's empire probably powers your car and TV remote.
Before that, Duracell was part of Procter & Gamble, but in 2014, Berkshire Hathaway swapped P&G shares worth $4.7 billion for full control of the battery giant. The brand itself has been around since the 1920s, starting with scientist Samuel Ruben and businessman Philip Mallory, who teamed up to make better batteries. Fast forward through a few corporate buyouts, and Duracell became a household name, known for batteries that just keep going.
The company lays claim to some serious battery bragging rights. We're talking the first alkaline AA and AAA batteries, the first hearing aid button cell, and even the first batteries to land on the moon. Oh, and if you've ever used a Logitech wireless mouse, you can thank Duracell for making untangling cords a thing of the past. With a track record like that — and a certain pink bunny keeping the brand top-of-mind — it's no wonder Duracell has stayed a power player for decades. Berkshire Hathaway's ownership means Duracell has the backing of one of the world's most powerful companies, helping it stay ahead in battery tech and expand beyond AAAs and AAs into automotive and industrial power.
Where are Duracell's car batteries made?
Duracell's car batteries are manufactured in the U.S. by East Penn Manufacturing, one of the country's most respected battery makers. If that name doesn't ring a bell, you might recognize its Deka brand, which has been a major player in the battery world for decades. East Penn has built a strong reputation for high-quality lead-acid and AGM batteries, known for their durability, reliability, and performance in extreme conditions.
This partnership is a win-win. Duracell brings the name recognition, and East Penn brings the battery know-how. When you grab a Duracell Automotive battery, you're getting the same tried-and-true reliability trusted by pros in the industry.
Meanwhile, Duracell is doubling down on innovation.The company is relocating its R&D headquarters from Bethel, Connecticut, to Atlanta, Georgia, in a bid to streamline operations and supercharge the next wave of battery tech. The big move should be wrapped up by 2026. So, whether it's your TV remote or your truck, Duracell's got the juice to keep things running. And thanks to East Penn, the car batteries are built to last.