AGM Vs. Lithium Batteries: How To Pick The Right One For Your Motorcycle

Have you spared a thought lately to the battery in your motorcycle? No, we're not talking about wholly battery-powered motorcycles, just the regular gas-powered ones. Just like in a car, your motorcycle has an attached battery pack, which is used to trigger the engine startup and activate its onboard systems like lights, gauges, and displays. Depending on how fancy your bike is, the battery may not seem as important as it would on other kinds of vehicles, certainly not something that would require any particularly in-depth thought.

If you do take a moment to consider your motorcycle's battery, though, you may find a previously unseen avenue of vehicular optimization. For example, do you know if your bike has an AGM or lithium battery installed? It may seem like an arbitrary distinction at a casual glance, but these two types of battery packs can have subtle effects on your motorcycle's overall performance and longevity. If you're interested in motorcycle customization at all, it would certainly behoove you to know the physical differences between these two battery pack types and what they each bring to the table.