What Devices Should Not Use Rechargeable Batteries?

For many of us, keeping our smartphones, gadgets, laptops, and even our cars charged up and ready when we need them has become a daily ritual — even if we pick up some bad charging habits along the way. It seems that rechargeable batteries and the devices they power are everywhere. Yet, while rechargeable batteries are responsible for powering much of the world around us, there are still certain circumstances in which the good old-fashioned non-rechargeable battery is still a better option.

This might seem counterintuitive. After all, rechargeable batteries are convenient, cost-saving, more environmentally friendly, and perfect for all the high-drain devices that are commonplace today. Compared to the wastefulness of disposables, there are very few practical arguments for opting for single-use. But there are technical arguments.

One of the main differences between the battery types is their discharge rates. Rechargeable batteries discharge power at a steady rate until the battery is almost depleted, at which point the available voltage drops off a cliff. For contrast, a typical alkaline single-use battery discharges at a more predictable rate. This might seem like an inconsequential matter, but in practice, it means that rechargeable batteries are not ideal for devices like smoke alarms and emergency equipment.

Another factor is voltage and device sensitivity. Many rechargeable AA or AAA batteries deliver around 1.2 V nominally, compared to 1.5 V for standard alkalines. This means that some older or low-voltage devices won't work optimally, or at all, with the lower voltage of rechargeables.