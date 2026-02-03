Post Malone's Taste In Cars Is As Broad As His Music

Post Malone is a man of many hats; that's for sure. From his musical and artistic career spanning a variety of genres from rap to country, to his infamously nerdy streak in the Magic: The Gathering card game, he is both fabulously storied and diverse as a producer and human being. Well, for those who aren't aware, Malone is also famously a car nut, and a down-to-earth one at that, with a collection as eccentric and varied as his many tattoos. From the latest in exotic hypercars to purely functional work trucks and everything in between, Post Malone's collection is the genuine article, covering a wide breadth of automotive subcultures.

While there is no "master list" of his complete collection available online, he's certainly not shy about showing off some of the wackier rides in his garage, including old SUVs with wild body kits, luxury super saloons, and cars with over 1,000 horsepower. And that's not even getting to the surprise items, either. Of course, he's not one to stay away from the racetrack much, and that influenced his collection quite a bit: take his white 2021 Ford GT, for instance, or his 2019 McLaren Senna XP. Then you have wild creations like his Hennessey Raptor 6x6, providing a stark contrast to the track toys. And that's not even mentioning his most expensive cars.

Whatever taste you have, Post Malone's probably got you covered, in other words. And we'll look at all of the extremes here — his most bizarrely contrasting cars that one would never expect to share the same garage space. But what else would you expect from the man who bought the One Ring Magic: The Gathering card for $2 million? What a legend. Let's check out what he's got.