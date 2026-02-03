Post Malone's Taste In Cars Is As Broad As His Music
Post Malone is a man of many hats; that's for sure. From his musical and artistic career spanning a variety of genres from rap to country, to his infamously nerdy streak in the Magic: The Gathering card game, he is both fabulously storied and diverse as a producer and human being. Well, for those who aren't aware, Malone is also famously a car nut, and a down-to-earth one at that, with a collection as eccentric and varied as his many tattoos. From the latest in exotic hypercars to purely functional work trucks and everything in between, Post Malone's collection is the genuine article, covering a wide breadth of automotive subcultures.
While there is no "master list" of his complete collection available online, he's certainly not shy about showing off some of the wackier rides in his garage, including old SUVs with wild body kits, luxury super saloons, and cars with over 1,000 horsepower. And that's not even getting to the surprise items, either. Of course, he's not one to stay away from the racetrack much, and that influenced his collection quite a bit: take his white 2021 Ford GT, for instance, or his 2019 McLaren Senna XP. Then you have wild creations like his Hennessey Raptor 6x6, providing a stark contrast to the track toys. And that's not even mentioning his most expensive cars.
Whatever taste you have, Post Malone's probably got you covered, in other words. And we'll look at all of the extremes here — his most bizarrely contrasting cars that one would never expect to share the same garage space. But what else would you expect from the man who bought the One Ring Magic: The Gathering card for $2 million? What a legend. Let's check out what he's got.
2019 Subaru Impreza WRX
Post Malone is, without question, one of the most chill celebrities to hang out with, according to people he's met over the years — among whom were the staff at a quiet Subaru dealership in Salt Lake City called Nate Wade Subaru. The man showed up one day dressed in a Dallas Cowboys tee paired with a ten-gallon hat and walked out with a brand-new 2019 Subaru Impreza WRX, but not before taking loads of photos and signing autographs with fans and press alike.
His specific car of choice was a mid-range WRX model (not the higher-performance STI, nor a standard edition Impreza) finished in black, sporting 268 horsepower mated to the CVT — the dealership admitted that he doesn't drive manual, and instead went for the automatic transmission. The rest of the car's equipment is a mystery, though virtually no options would be out of the question. And it goes without saying that, with a guy like Malone, it wouldn't be surprising if he went for the base model, either, just to contrast with his Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini Urus.
That said, the WRX represents likely the most "practical" of all of Malone's rides, being something of an enigma sat between cars with seven-figure price tags. By comparison, the 2019 WRX started at just $27,195 MSRP, granted that's with the six-speed manual. His version might've run closer to about $35,000, but it's safe to say that he's good for the money. And considering the Subaru Impreza's legendary reputation among rally and racing enthusiasts alike, there's little doubt in our minds that he's romped on his at least once or twice.
1992 Ford Explorer
If your gut reaction upon seeing this thing is, "What on Earth is it?" trust us, you're not alone. It's certainly one of the most custom SUVs of all time, that's for sure, albeit it's one with a surprising amount of workmanship done to it, and by West Coast Customs at that. Yes, that's the same West Coast Customs that did those reality TV shows in the mid-2000s you might remember, like Pimp My Ride. They're still going strong, and Post Malone is apparently one happy customer.
He purchased a tired old 1992 Ford Explorer for $1700, one of the first on the market — its debut year was model year 1991, when it replaced the aging Bronco II as Ford's compact SUV to compete with the likes of the ever-reliable Jeep Cherokee XJ. And the Explorer certainly wasn't a bad truck, either; it featured a 155-horsepower "Cologne" 4.0L V6 mated to a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, plus features like push-button 4WD. By most accounts, it was a great SUV for its day, with its iconic, relentlessly square body serving as the perfect canvas upon which West Coast Customs could work their magic.
Malone's truck had enough work put into it to bump the value well past $70,000, featuring a custom two-tone livery with matching donk-style 26-inch spinner rims, scissor doors, a massive sound system, custom chrome trim, and more. He calls it his "Texas Slab," where the term "Slab" refers to a car that's "Slow, low, and banging." While it certainly might not be to everyone's taste (or indeed be recognizable as an Explorer), it's unquestionably one of the standouts of Malone's collection, and arguably a bigger talking piece than some of the hypercars to certain enthusiasts.
2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Picture your average track day at Auto Club Speedway in California. What would you expect to find? Most people would probably say NASCAR stock cars, and that's true — the "Motley Crew" music video Post Malone filmed at the oval does, in fact, feature stock cars (along with a gorgeous 1966 Pontiac GTO convertible). But before all that comes into view, the camera centers on Malone walking towards something that looks starkly out of place: a 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which, for the uninformed, is an ultra-luxury SUV that starts at an eye-watering $335,350. And Malone has his in a yellow and black NASCAR-inspired livery like a boss.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan represents the English high-end automaker's foray into SUVs, an unapologetic status symbol for those who can afford such a vehicle. It's the end-point of its particular marketing sector, an SUV to out-class all other SUVs in terms of luxury, smoothness, ride quality, and tailored appointments. Less obvious, though, the vehicle hides a surprise beneath that tuxedo-sharp exterior in the form of a 6.8-liter V12 producing some 563 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, not too shabby — though it's still far from a proper performance car, obviously.
Malone's example debuted in the music video of "Motley Crew" in a staged track day for the shoot, featured alongside the GTO with matching livery, driven by Motley Crue member Nikki Sixx. Both the Rolls and the classic muscle car ran alongside a number of stock cars on-track, though it wouldn't be the last time we see it. In fact, the one-of-one car got a new wrap by Khaz Customs, leaving it in a striking white with black and yellow accents throughout.
1968 Chevrolet C10 restomod
Sporting a patina livery, bagged suspension, and hiding an LS under the hood, this customized 1968 Chevrolet C10 shortbed is Post Malone's self-appointed "shop truck" of choice, providing yet another stark contrast to the $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador and $2 million Bugatti Chiron, among others in his collection. This truck is downright tame by comparison, but fills the gap with an unquestionable amount of character granted to it by its overall vibe and style. Keep in mind that this is a man with a Shelby Raptor hiding behind his garage door, yet he drives a truck built almost 60 years ago — granted, it's received a few upgrades.
Front and center, we have, of course, the powertrain. More specifically, this custom C10 houses a 6.0L LS-based engine mated to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission, sat atop custom suspension and running gear, all built by DT Auto Brokers in Utah. The livery is actually the truck's natural coloring, just preserved — a patina finish composed of a faded light green mixed with the deep red and brown rustic hues typical of aging vehicles. The shop asked $50,000 for the truck when Post Malone purchased it, though who knows what he paid for it at the handshake.
According to the video DT Auto Brokers shared on the company's Facebook account, no part of the truck was left untouched, with the whole vehicle undergoing a full frame-off rebuild. It appears to have a number of trick gadgets, too, such as multicolor LED headlights and a custom dashboard. Good taste for a shop truck, that's for sure.
1966 / 1967 Lincoln Continental
The 1960s Lincoln Continental is among the most iconic luxury vehicles of its era, its design centered around its clever chassis, engineered to allow for a pillarless 4-door design. What that means becomes immediately apparent when one opens the doors — the rear doors opened in the opposite direction, commonly known as "suicide doors," allowing for a true double-door entry with no pillar obstruction. And it accomplished this feat without the additional structural rigidity of a roof — from 1960 to 1967, one could order a Continental as a four-door convertible, the last such vehicle of its kind in the U.S. And yes, of course, Post Malone owns one.
His Continental, alternately labeled as either a 1966 or 1967, retains the iconic understated design with the smooth, slab-like sides, but is punctuated with a brilliant white paint job and accents, and rests atop massive wire-spoke wheels. West Coast Customs proudly featured the car on social media, presenting a more understated take on the traditional lowrider aesthetic thanks to its clean look, accented by the body color-matched bumpers, soft top, and gold trim. Major elements finished in gold include the logos and hood ornament, grille, door handles, and headlight surrounds.
The Continental was also quite fast for its day, though lazily so; the 1960-era model featured a 430 cubic-inch big block V8 as standard, producing 300 horsepower. These vehicles were designed to feel like you were driving on a cloud when at highway speeds, a hallmark of luxury cars of the era. Malone's example, while tricked out, likely features any number of goodies hidden within (as many West Coast Customs rides often do), though he's been tight-lipped about this car.