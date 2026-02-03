Tesla Owners Claim To Be Burning Through Tires - Here's What Might Be Happening

It's not really news that electric vehicles, including Tesla models, are tougher on tires. Tesla even requires approved tires, which are ones that emit less noise and can handle the cars' extra weight. However, Tesla owners have been shocked to find out that even their Tesla-approved tires are not lasting nearly as long as expected.

EVs are heavier than gas cars, and Tesla offerings like the Cybertruck are some of the heaviest. The Cyberbeast is over 6,800 pounds, for example. It's not the heaviest electric truck (that title belongs to the GMC Hummer EV Pickup), but it's definitely on the larger side. It's clearly challenging its approved tires, which are usually the Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-seasons or the Goodyear Wrangler Territory RT all-terrains. One member of the Cybertruck Owners Club reported that his tires barely lasted more than 6,200 miles before his three-month-old Cyberbeast needed a tire change.

It's not just Cybertrucks that are seeing rapid tire wear, though. For example, one Tesla Model 3 owner reported that it only took 10,000 miles and a missed tire rotation to reduce his tires' tread depth to 4/32 inches, despite the tires having a 45,000 to 60,000-mile warranty. Some Model Y owners have it worse, with noticeable wear at 5,000 miles. It's a problem plaguing Tesla owners across the internet, and forums are filled with similar stories about tires wearing faster than expected.