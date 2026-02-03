Netflix Whiffed: The New Frustrating Feature I Absolutely Hate

Last month, I stumbled upon a relatively new Netflix feature that immediately caught my attention. It made me genuinely excited, but it quickly became my least favorite thing about the platform — other than maybe Netflix's ever-increasing fees. This feature doesn't have anything to do with watching movies or TV — instead, it's part of Netflix's under-the-radar Games service.

I remember Netflix announcing it was getting into gaming a few years back and I've used the app interactively before, like when "Black Mirror" had that choose-your-own-adventure episode, "Bandersnatch." But, I didn't realize that you could stream games on your TV directly through the app, similar to how you can on Xbox without needing to download anything. You don't need any special hardware to play these in-app games, though I had to download an app to use my smartphone as the controller.

One of the available games — the thing that got me so excited — was "Tetris Time Warp." Netflix's slightly reimagined version of the iconic puzzle game is pretty much standard "Tetris" — but one that you can boot up the same way you would an old rerun of "The Office." I've been playing "Tetris" for nearly 40 years, since it came packaged with my Nintendo Game Boy. I've logged countless hours through all kinds of ports and spin-offs on all kinds of platforms. I wouldn't say I'm obsessed with the game or anything — well, I wasn't before the best game of 2018, "Tetris Effect," launched (but that's a whole other story). For me, "Tetris" is a quick, fun way to pass the time, which kind of makes it perfect for Netflix. Unfortunately, one tiny aspect of its control layout — the one on your smartphone — pretty much breaks the game completely.