Netflix Game Streaming Beta Heads To More Screens In US: Here's What's Compatible

Following an ambitious launch of video games for mobiles two years ago, Netflix is now looking at a bigger screen real estate. The company has today announced that it is expanding the test of Netflix games on TVs and desktop web browsers to the U.S. audience. The company originally started the test phase in August this year but kept it limited to the U.K. and Canada.

If you are playing games on a TV, your mobile phone will double as a controller with on-screen buttons. Their regular keyboard and mouse should be fine for folks accessing Netflix games on a desktop browser. Right now, the library isn't particularly rich, as Netflix's support page only mentions "Oxenfree" and "Molehew's Mining Adventure," but the future seems bright.

The company is looking to milk in-house hits such as the Chris Hemsworth-led action thriller "Extraction," "Black Mirror," "Squid Games," and the "Wednesday" universe. The company is reportedly even talking with GTA developers for a game set in the cult franchise. Due to hardware limitations, these games will likely arrive on mobile first, but it isn't clear if Netflix can port them all to TVs and web browsers.