10 Mobile Apps You Should Be Using On Your Phone In 2026

There are many apps on our phones that we barely touch, while some apps that are actually beneficial fly under the radar. By 2026, the Google Play Store and the App Store have become so saturated that finding a truly beneficial app feels like a task. The best apps shouldn't be just about navigation or streaming music or movies. They should also be capable of easing our daily lives and adding a layer of excitement to our mobile usage experience that we didn't know we were missing.

While we continue using the most common apps, such as Google Maps, Spotify, Netflix, TikTok, Instagram, and VLC, we keep ourselves distant from a bunch of underrated apps. In the modern scenario, settling for default apps is a waste of the supercomputer that you have inside your pocket. Let's be real for a second and evaluate how many apps on your phone you actually open. Most of you would agree that a better part of our device's battery and screen time is consumed by the same five favorites every single day.

But this year, limiting yourself to just the big names is like living under a rock. This is where this list comes into the picture by skipping the obvious choices. You don't need another article recommending that you install Netflix, Spotify, or Google Maps. I have hunted down 10 underrated apps — split between Android and iOS — that you have likely never heard of. But once you try them, they will likely have a permanent place on your phone.