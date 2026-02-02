What Does $100 Buy At Snap-On Vs. Harbor Freight?

Both Snap-On and Harbor Freight are very popular, but for totally opposite reasons. Snap-On is the de facto home of high-quality tools and storage that's mostly made in the United States right at Snap-On's headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The average Snap-On tool price reflects that. Harbor Freight is like the generic tool company known for pretty good tools at a price that doesn't break the bank.

So what does $100 get you when perusing each company's respective catalogs? You might immediately think that a Benjamin in cash won't get you much at Snap-On, but you would be surprised that there are deals to be had. $100 obviously gets you a lot more at Harbor Freight.

As with any tool purchase, it depends on what you do with the tools that might determine where you shop. If you are working at a McLaren dealership servicing Arturas all day, you might want to consider Snap-On for your trade, but if you are a home mechanic just changing out the brake pads on your dad's 1999 Chevy Tahoe, then Harbor Freight might be the better buy.