What Is Snap-On's Most Expensive Tool?

A car diagnostics tool should be, in theory, a relatively cheap and simple item. With a price tag of almost $12,000, you're likely thinking that the ZEUS+ is a little bit more involved and has a larger, more unique feature set, and that is mostly true.

The ZEUS+ is a standalone device, so it doesn't require a smartphone app like most other code scanners. As well as being able to detect the exact problem, it can also give the technician the steps needed to remedy the problem, while also avoiding any unnecessary steps that can become monkey wrenches, no pun intended. It also has a built-in web browser, so you can do further reading about the issue you've encountered. One other really important benefit of the ZEUS+ is that it can recalibrate advanced driver assistance systems.

Even then, $12,000 is way too much for most DIYers who want to do their own scans. The ZEUS+ is really a specialty tool meant only for certified mechanics and shops, and it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for regular consumers. Snap-On is a proven tool manufacturer, and most of its lineup justifies its price tags, but the ZEUS+ is the definition of a specialty tool. If you're just a regular car owner or a home mechanic, the aforementioned Amazon diagnostics tools will be perfectly fine for you.