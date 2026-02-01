Here's Why Android Phones Are (Usually) Cheaper Than iPhones

Apple launched the $999 iPhone X in 2017, and the company has been selling its Pro-series of iPhones around the same price since. A fully decked out iPhone 17 Pro Max with 2TB of storage will cost you a whopping $2,000. The regular model starts at $799, and we've explained why the base iPhone 17 is the best model in the lineup. If you want to go a notch below, the cheapest current-generation smartphone that Apple sells is the iPhone 16e, priced at $599.

If you've considered or even browsed for any Android options, you'll realize that prices often go much lower. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A17 retails at $199, features the same amount of storage as the iPhone 16e, and somehow sports a faster 90Hz AMOLED display. Of course, the iPhone has it beat in aspects like camera and performance, but the Galaxy A17 is still a lot of phone for not a lot of money.

Samsung is not the only Android manufacturer that sells budget-friendly phones. You have options from Motorola, Google, OnePlus, and Nothing. This is the first big reason why Android phones are often cheaper than iPhones — there's simply a lot more competition at every price point. Since the Android market is so vast, manufacturers are free to throw in wild designs or cut creative corners — all in the hope of undercutting the competition and becoming the best-seller. Apple, on the other hand, is the only manufacturer that makes iOS devices.