Why This Smart TV Maker Is Moving Away From Android OS

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picking up an Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the quickest and most affordable ways to convert a regular TV into a smart one. There are various models of the Fire TV, starting as low as $35. That said, Amazon's Fire OS falls relatively low in our rankings of the best major smart TV operating systems. It is notorious for feeding you Amazon's own services and sponsored content, which is not something you want to see in your living room. Still, Fire OS does have good integration with Amazon's other smart home devices through Alexa.

Despite its flaws, Fire OS has been around for years and is still being shipped in new releases. However, this is slowly changing. With the launch of the new Fire TV Stick Select, Amazon unveiled Vega OS. This is an entirely new operating system that's serving as an alternative to Fire OS. The big difference between the two is that Vega OS is based on Linux. Fire OS, on the other hand, is based on Android — just with a heavy coat of paint on top.

Though the new Vega OS interface looks quite similar to Fire OS, shifting to a different platform changes a few things. For one, Vega OS seems to be more efficient. In a press release, Amazon stated that the new Fire TV Stick Select can launch apps "remarkably fast," despite being the most affordable 4K streaming stick in the lineup and featuring only 1GB of RAM.