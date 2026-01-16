How Long You Can Expect Your New Fire TV Stick To Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the quickest ways to breathe new life into your TV is to connect and set up an Amazon Fire TV Stick to it. Physically, it resembles a large USB drive, but you'll notice it uses an HDMI connector that slots directly into the back of your TV or monitor. An Amazon Fire TV Stick is essentially a mini computer that connects to Wi-Fi and unlocks access to a wide selection of streaming platforms like Netflix.

There have been several versions of the Fire TV Stick, but they've all carried the same affordable pricing. For not a whole lot of money, you can add smart functionality to your TV. At the time of writing, the newest model of the Amazon Fire TV Stick has a list price of $50, supports 4K output, and even lets you control compatible smart home devices you have set up. For years, Amazon's Fire TV lineup has used Fire OS at its core — an operating system based on Android. Now, Amazon is switching to its in-house Vega OS for lower-end devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K Select.

Regardless of which Amazon streaming stick you end up going for, you can expect smooth performance with high-quality playback and compatibility with most essential streaming services. These streaming devices are also built quite well, so assuming your Fire TV Stick doesn't physically break, the only factor determining its lifespan is software support — which, according to Amazon's documentation, is at least four years from the date you purchased it.