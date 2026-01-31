Why Most Car Collections Cost More Money Than You Think

With classic vehicles like legendary 1990s JDM cars and modern performance hypercars alike now considered collectors' items, a new generation of enthusiasts has taken up the mantle of stocking their garages with their dream cars, joining the many already in the collector car business. Whether as investments, weekend toys, or daily drivers, car collecting certainly has its perks. But as anyone who swears by these vehicles will tell you, not everything is sunshine and rainbows. In reality, car collecting is one of the most expensive hobbies one can undertake.

There are many reasons one builds a collection of their favorite cars, though it almost always demands substantial up-front capital investment if it's not an inheritance. That's your most obvious money pit: these cars aren't cheap, nor are their parts (especially if the car is a hand-built classic). Aside from that, you have many other pitfalls, however — long-term storage, for instance, if you're not driving them regularly. And if you do drive them regularly, they need to be maintained, and the number of people who know their way around classics is sadly dwindling.

Even if you have the means or expertise to purchase and maintain your own car collection, there are still a few more issues to address. For example, where you store your vehicles, what you need to do to refresh them after sitting idle, and so on. Couple that with the specialized care required of certain vehicles, and the price adds up.