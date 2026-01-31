This One-Off Lamborghini Put Out 440HP All The Way Back In 1970

With only 763 examples built between 1966 and 1972, the Lamborghini Miura is an extraordinarily rare and pivotal machine. So pivotal, in fact, that it essentially invented the word "supercar" in popular culture, representing the world's first true supercar to enter mass production (if 763 hand-built units can indeed be categorized as "mass-produced"). Lamborghini built three separate variants: the standard P400, the P400S, and the P400SV, each with a 4-liter V12 engine making 350, 370, and 385 hp, respectively. But what if you wanted more power, better handling, and a lighter chassis? What if you wanted a true Miura racecar? Enter the Miura Jota (pronounced "Yota"): Lamborghini test driver Bob Wallace's mad one-off creation.

Wallace — an experienced mechanic and racing driver — clearly saw potential in the Miura chassis, so much so that he set about crafting a lightened, tuned variant in his spare time. He used the shop floor as his personal laboratory, sculpting a more streamlined body and beefing up the engine to a healthy 440 hp. From a distance, the car still superficially resembled a Miura, but the devil was in the details here.

From bespoke bodywork to a stripped-out interior, this was a serious racing machine for serious track time. The Jota covered around 12,400 miles, mostly in testing, before being sold in 1972. Sadly, though, this story doesn't have a happy ending; the Jota was destroyed in a fiery accident. But the Jota's spirit lives on, so let's dive into this unique piece of Lamborghini's history.