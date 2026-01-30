3 Settings To Fix Muffled Speech On Your Samsung Smart TV

Attempting to balance your TV's volume level to try and somehow hear nearly silent dialogue without being blown away by unbelievably loud musical stabs is an unsatisfying battle. It can leave you in a state of constantly reaching for your remote to control your TV, or worrying about what your neighbors think about your taste in TV shows, which can quickly break your immersion in whatever you're watching. It's an unsatisfying experience, but, with the right settings, it's one that can often be fixed.

Depending on which model you own, Samsung TVs come packaged with their own settings that can help boost certain frequencies to help speech cut through the noise. This can be immensely useful while watching something that isn't mixed quite right. Similarly, they also offer a few features that help to level the playing field by reducing the volume of loud noises, like fight scenes, explosions, or car sounds, while boosting quieter sounds like speech in comparison. These settings are known as the Active Voice Amplifier and Auto Volume, and you can manually enable them.

Some other settings and troubleshooting methods might also be useful for trying to boost muffled speech while you're watching TV. For example, you might have some luck by playing with your TV's built-in equalizer, or trying to play around with the Adaptive Sound or Spatial Audio settings. If any of these settings aren't optimized correctly, it can make your audio sound muffled or unbalanced. You should also be on the lookout to see if you have any problems with your hardware. And, if all else fails, it might be time to take a look at your warranty or getting your TV repaired.