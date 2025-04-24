Want To Control Your Samsung TV Without A Remote? Here Are Your Options

All Samsung TVs come with built-in control buttons, although their location can vary depending on the model. You can use these buttons to power the TV on or off, navigate through menus, adjust the volume, and even change the input source. On most models, you'll find a control stick on the back of the Samsung TV, in the bottom-right corner. You can long-press this control stick to turn on your Samsung TV without the remote.

Once the TV is on, you can press the control stick again to bring up various on-screen shortcuts like Home, Settings, Return, Source, and Power off. You can move the stick up, down, left, or right to navigate and press it to select an option. Note that certain Samsung TV models have the control button located in the middle or on the side of the front panel. Depending on the model, you might see a five-button layout or a single-button controller.

Samsung TVs manufactured after 2018 also support Bixby, which essentially allows you to control the TV using just your voice. As long as your Samsung TV is connected to the internet, you can start using Bixby without any additional setup. Simply say "Hi, Bixby," and you should see the Bixby icon appear on the screen. Once Bixby is listening, you can use voice commands like "Play," "Pause," "Open YouTube," "Change volume to 4," "Change source to HDMI 1," and more to control the TV.

