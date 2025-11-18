Your Samsung Smart TV Has A Hidden Menu — Here's How To Access It

Smart TVs with access to internet services have been around since the late 2000s, and have paved the way for on-demand streaming platforms like Netflix. Fast forward a couple of years, and 4K televisions have never been more affordable. As long as you stick with the options that are recommended by trusted sources and verified customers, it's really difficult to buy a bad TV in modern times. In fact, some of the best-selling companies, like TCL and Hisense, are known for being affordable television brands.

Modern smart TVs are packed to the brim with features — some more accessible than others. There are a few hidden things your TV can do, like connecting to a pair of wireless headphones, or controlling your smart home devices. You may also have heard of secret menus that give you greater access to your television's settings. This menu is commonly referred to as the service menu, since it's largely used by technicians for diagnostic purposes.

These advanced menus are often difficult to access, which is by design. They contain useful information about your TV, but also feature settings that may mess things up if tweaked the wrong way. If you accept the risks and know what you're doing, accessing this hidden menu can come in handy. Like other brands, Samsung's smart TVs have their own way of getting to this service menu — here's how.