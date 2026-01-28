Sales Of Honda's New Prelude Are Already Off To A Disappointing Start

Honda relies heavily on facilities in the U.S. to produce many of its most popular models, but the Prelude is manufactured exclusively in Japan. On top of the cost of shipping to the United States and other overseas markets, Preludes sold in the U.S are subject to 25% tariffs applied to all Japanese auto imports. Prior to increases introduced by the Trump administration, Japanese cars were taxed at rates between 2.5 and 15%. Canadian buyers have it a little easier when the exchange rate is taken into consideration, though. The Prelude's MSRP north of the border starts at $49,990 Canadian, which as of this writing equals about $36,500 USD. Passenger cars imported from Canada to the U.S. are currently subject to just a 2.5% import duty, meaning it's still worth it to head north if you want to save on a Prelude.

It's anyone's guess how long the 25% tariffs on Japanese imports will stay in place, but until then the Prelude finds itself in an awkward position. It is priced closer to higher-performance sports cars but offers a hybrid powertrain and a driving experience that prioritizes efficiency and refinement over flat-out performance. While there is nothing inherently wrong with that combination, this makes the Prelude a tougher sell to the entire spectrum of potential buyers. If pricing remains unchanged, it won't be surprising to see Prelude sales stay in the neighborhood of a couple hundred units monthly. It's still too early to label the new Prelude a complete failure, though. A full year on the market will give us a clearer picture of its appeal, but Honda's decision to price the Prelude so high may have seriously limited its potential right from the start.