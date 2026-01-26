5 Smart Gadgets That May Improve The Quality Of Your Sleep
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a reason why everyone has been concerned with "Sleepmaxxing," or basically getting better sleep. Not only does sleeping take up so much of our time, but its quality also influences things like mindfulness, learning success, and even overall life satisfaction. However, not everyone is able to naturally nod off easily, whether it's due to their strange work schedules, not being able to let go of the day's stress, how their bedroom is set up, or even medical reasons. When it comes to improving sleep quality, there's no one-size-fits-all solution, especially because we may have individual challenges that are keeping us from getting a good night's sleep.
Because of this, it's important to address sleep issues with a methodological approach, which starts with tracking your sleep to establish a baseline. Afterward, you can create better routines and invest in the right tools to improve them. While some sleep conditions can require medical intervention and professional help, some people with minor sleep issues may benefit from investing in user-reviewed and research-backed gadgets to address their concerns first. We used a variety of criteria to choose the products on our list, including the different sleep stages one might want to track and improve, as well as consulting reviews from reputable publications. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.
Oura Ring 4
Before you can even begin to optimize your sleep quality, one of the first things you should do is to track it. Tracking sets the precedent for all the interventions that can make the most difference. Among all the sleep tracking gadgets out there, Oura has consistently rolled out some of the best, such as its Oura Ring 4. Beyond the typical sleep duration, it also uses a special algorithm that gives you a Sleep Score and makes recommendations on how to improve it.
The Oura Ring 4 functions similarly to other health tracking devices. For example, the Oura Ring 4 secured TechRadar's 2025 Device of the Year Award, with the reviewer citing its ability to deliver quality metrics with its medical-grade sensors. Compared to other ring trackers, like Ultrahuman, the Oura Ring 4 is a better option if you want compatibility with third-party applications, like Strava and MyFitnessPal. Although other ring trackers like Ultrahuman don't require a subscription to get a lot of features that the Oura offers only with its $5.99 monthly or $69.99 annual subscription.
If you want other Oura Ring alternatives, there are plenty of options that offer unique capabilities, such as the Evie Ring, which is ideal for people looking for menstrual tracking, or the Ultrahuman Ring Air, which has more color options. And of course, there's the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which has a ton of ecosystem integrations that can improve sleep in other ways.
Samsung Air Conditioners
One key advantage of investing in products that belong to a single ecosystem is that they're designed to work together. These days, you can do more than just make sure it's easy to send files between devices; you can also optimize your sleep. For example, some Samsung air conditioners can be paired with some Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring devices, allowing them to automatically adjust the temperature based on your sleep stage. With its "Good Sleep" feature, the air conditioner takes into consideration where you are in your sleep cycle and modifies it accordingly. While the technology is still based on approximation, it opens a promising infrastructure to a more personalized approach to improving sleep via temperature. That said, this feature isn't available on all of its devices and has some drawbacks.
In a press release, Samsung shares that you'll need to invest in one of the following Room Air Conditioners: AR**B******, AR**C******, and AR**D****** with Wi-Fi. Not to mention, you can only pair devices that are above the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Watch4 series, and Galaxy Ring. Apart from this, you will also need to have the right apps, Wi-Fi connection, and be logged into the same Samsung account for all devices. From a practical perspective, this does mean that guests and other members of your household will not be able to benefit from the automatic temperature changes, since they are personalized to a single person's wearable device.
Hatch Restore 3
Available in three colors, the Restore 3 creates a holistic environment for better sleep in four ways: sunrise alarm, sound machine, content library, and bedside light. In tandem with its app, you can create a phone-free bedtime routine and customize settings and schedules. For people who work odd hours or those who sleep in cave-like environments with no natural sunlight, the Hatch Restore's sunrise alarm can mimic the way the sun rises to help sync your circadian rhythm.
On its official website, the Hatch Restore 3 is priced at $169.99. With an option to add a subscription for added content, like music and meditations, you can choose either the $49.99 annual subscription or the $4.99 monthly subscription. And if you're not sure, it does come with a Hatch+ 7-day trial. On Amazon, the Hatch Restore 3 isn't just listed as an Overall Pick product, but it also boasts an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 4,400 people.
Among Amazon reviewers, an impressive 70% of users have given it a perfect rating, with many users sharing that they believed it really did upgrade both their morning and evening sleep routines. One person recommends it for heavy sleepers or those who are trying to fix inconsistent sleep schedules. Although some people lamented that you need to pay a subscription for more advanced features, plenty of people thought the free options were good enough.
Apollo Neuro Wearable
Using its SmartVibes AI technology, the Apollo Neuro Wearable works by using vibrations to help you regulate your nervous system throughout the day. On the website, Apollo mentions how it can guide you through everything from deeper focus to more restorative sleep. In addition, it does offer Oura Ring integration if you want more data points to work with. Depending on your preference, it can work on your ankle, so you have some flexibility if you're already wearing a watch. Plus, aside from the band, it ships with a clip that you can use on your clothes.
In December 2025, an American Journal of Medicine study also published some promising results for how it improved symptoms of burnout, although it's important to note that the study was only conducted for 12 weeks. During CES 2024, a Mashable tech editor also highlighted Apollo Neuro's performance while managing her anxiety. Also, more than 100 Amazon customers thought it was worth rating at least 4 stars on average. Available in four colors, the Apollo Neuro Wearable retails for about $448 on Amazon, which includes a 12-month subscription. After the first year, the wearable still has basic vibes and AI features, but it will no longer have sleep tracking and personalization. Additionally, it does have a relatively short 8-hour battery life, which means it's not really meant for all-day wear. And for those who care about supporting local brands, Apollo boasts that it's the only wearable made in the U.S.
Smart Nora Anti-Snore Device
The Smart Nora system comes with the pebble (plus its charging cables), adaptive AI inflation mechanism, and the companion app, and takes two minutes to set up. These work together to detect your snoring, adjust your pillow automatically to reduce it, and help visualize the impact on your overall sleep experience. On the app, you can review your daily and weekly stats, including how loud you snore, the percentage of time you've spent snoring, and the number of adjustments the pillow made overnight. In fact, it can even let you listen to recordings of your snoring, so you can confirm for yourself.
In a 2023 New York Times review, a user with snoring problems due to medical issues shared that it was the most effective anti-snoring device they tried that uses positional therapy. According to a third-party snoring tracking app, they discovered that using the SmartNora led to 50% less snoring overall throughout the testing process. On its website, Smart Nora also claims that its Gen 2 device has over 1,400 5-star reviews, but if you're not sold yet, it has a 30-night money-back guarantee. While its official price is just under $500, it's listed for $439 on the Smart Nora website. But take note, you will need to pay for the monthly subscription if you want to enjoy the full benefits, like sleep expert support, which will set you back another $5.99 a month.
Methodology
To compile our list of smart sleep gadgets, we considered the different stages that one might undergo when trying to improve their sleep, such as tracking, enhancing, and fixing specific problems. Next, we looked into products that have been featured or tested by reputable publications, including the New York Times, Mashable, TechRadar, and SlashGear. In general, we considered a mix of standalone products, and those that can be used in tandem with broader smart home ecosystems.
Then, we browsed platforms like Amazon for their highly-rated sleep gadgets, where at least 100 users had given them 4 stars or more. While they didn't impact whether or not they were included in the list, we also highlighted special points about the devices, such as whether they were made in the U.S. Additionally, we mentioned whether you needed a subscription to use the product's important features, which may add to the overall cost of daily use.
That said, as we've mentioned earlier, some sleep issues may require professional help. In some cases, while these solutions may be able to provide temporary relief, they may only address symptoms instead of the actual problems. Not to mention, improving sleep is highly personal, and with so many sleep solutions out there, you may need to do a bit of trial and error. In reality, it's likely that you'll also want to use a mix of tech and non-tech solutions to get the best experience.