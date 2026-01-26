5 Smart Gadgets That May Improve The Quality Of Your Sleep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a reason why everyone has been concerned with "Sleepmaxxing," or basically getting better sleep. Not only does sleeping take up so much of our time, but its quality also influences things like mindfulness, learning success, and even overall life satisfaction. However, not everyone is able to naturally nod off easily, whether it's due to their strange work schedules, not being able to let go of the day's stress, how their bedroom is set up, or even medical reasons. When it comes to improving sleep quality, there's no one-size-fits-all solution, especially because we may have individual challenges that are keeping us from getting a good night's sleep.

Because of this, it's important to address sleep issues with a methodological approach, which starts with tracking your sleep to establish a baseline. Afterward, you can create better routines and invest in the right tools to improve them. While some sleep conditions can require medical intervention and professional help, some people with minor sleep issues may benefit from investing in user-reviewed and research-backed gadgets to address their concerns first. We used a variety of criteria to choose the products on our list, including the different sleep stages one might want to track and improve, as well as consulting reviews from reputable publications. You can read more about our methodology at the end of the article.