Samsung's New Smart Home Tech Is Aimed At Making You Sleep Like A Dream

For over a decade, Samsung has sold air conditioners with a "good'sleep" feature. The overarching idea behind this built-in regulation tool is to ensure that the room doesn't get uncomfortably cool when users fall asleep. It makes automatic temperature and moisture adjustment based on the user's sleep patterns to ensure a peaceful shut-eye time without any interruptions. It's a thoughtful convenience, but Samsung is now adding yet another layer of integration that allows users to pair their wearable with the AC to accurately sync their nightly rest hours and enjoy a good sleep.

Samsung says Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring users can pair their wearable device with the companion smart home app to automatically enable good'sleep mode on their supported Samsung air conditioner on a daily basis. So far, this feature has worked based on an approximation, without knowing when exactly users have fallen asleep, and what stage of sleep they were currently going through.

Thanks to the biosensors fitted on the smartwatch and the smart ring, the paired system will be able to accurately estimate the sleep stage and accordingly adjust the temperature in the room. Before we dig into the technical and scientific rationale behind this cool feature, do keep in mind that it only supports the Galaxy Watch 4 and the models released after it. Additionally, you would also need a Galaxy S22 series phone or a later model. Moreover, you must be running the SmartThings, Samsung Wearable, or the Samsung Health app.