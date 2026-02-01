5 Of The Oldest UK Roads Still In Operation Today

The long and winding history of roads goes back millennia, and it's argued that the Roman Empire did it best. People focus on the Roman Empire's vastness, its organization, and its military operations, but the infrastructure it built out remained long after all the rest of it disappeared. One of many places with evidence of that is, perhaps surprisingly for some, the U.K. England was under partial Roman occupation for roughly 400 years, and when the Romans left, they left their roads behind. Some are still functional — even if it's only the original location, not the literal, same road Roman builders made — and you can drive, bike, or walk on them yourself. These things are old, far older than even the oldest American roads that still in use.

We want to be clear here, this is not an exhaustive list of the absolute oldest roads in the United Kingdom. For that, we'd need a book. Further, not all ancient U.K. roads are Roman — some vastly predate that occupation. The "in operation" moniker presumes that some part of each example can be driven on, though as you'll see, many of the U.K.'s older roads are sprawling, rambling things that might have some unpaved segments too. But that's the fun after all, isn't it? Seeing how humanity's haphazard development over the years has incorporated the infrastructure that came before, even if people didn't realize it. These five roads in the U.K. are a small handful of examples ancient human ingenuity.