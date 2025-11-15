5 Of The Oldest US Roads Still In Operation Today
The miracle of modern road systems is often overlooked today. But the fact that a driveway in Bangor, Maine, connects directly to a parking lot in San Diego, California, via millions of miles of concrete and asphalt, is one of the wonders of the modern world. Rome's Appian Way and other ancient roadways were famous for their durable construction, but the sheer scale of America's roadways dwarves anything the ancients produced.
American roads developed organically to meet the needs of colonial centers like New York, Charleston, and Boston. Some are based on Native American trails that effectively covered the most efficient ways between two points. Others were born out of westward expansion and growing infrastructure. Still more were the result of the 20th-century transportation revolution, ultimately criss-crossing the continent with concrete. Different states have different rules regarding speed, equipment, and regulations; However, the Interstate Roadway system became a national mission for industrialized America, aiming to maximize the benefits of automobiles.
The oldest roads still in operation in the United States range from inter-colonial superhighways to the site of comminques between rebelling patriots. The West claims some of the longest highways in the U.S.A., but many of the oldest are from the East Coast — after all, that part of the country developed earlier than the West. However, we did take a look at some further west for variety's sake.
Boston Post Road
The Boston Post Road originated as a series of trails on the eastern coast of the United States. Fully a century before the foundation of the nation, messengers and merchants used the route to transit between North America's rising northeastern urban areas of New York and Boston.
Composed of several trails and routes, the Boston Post Road was first traversed by a postal rider in 1673. The journey took over two weeks and resulted in the delivery of goods, baggage, and letters between the cities. Originally split into three routes — Upper Post Road, Lower Post Road, and Middle Post Road — these routes carried messages of commerce, revolution, and personal affairs. Benjamin Franklin traveled the road in 1753 during his tenure as a British Deputy Postmaster of Philadelphia. George Washington made a journey along the road from New York to Boston to celebrate his election.
Today, the Upper Post Road roughly coalesces with U.S. Route 5 and Route 20. The Lower Post Road still runs from New York to Boston via Providence, Road Island, and served as a trailblazer for the construction of U.S. Route 1, U.S. Route 44, and Route 16, in addition to multiple state highways, which also incorporate portions of the Boston Post Road. Drivers along the trail can see historical markers that denote the route, though beware, as it runs between two of the busiest and most densely populated cities in the nation, and New York has a reputation for being one of the fastest-driving states in America, and home to parts of some of the most dangerous highways in the country.
Old Mine Road
The Old Mine Road is considered one of the oldest, continuously used roads in the United States. The National Park Service suggests that it may have originated as a route between copper mines and ports. Once known as King's Highway, it has been in continuous operation for 250 years, and long before that, it served as a Native American trail.
Whatever its origins, today portions of Old Mine Road retain an Americana charm, and it's open to motorists. Unlike major routes that become cement superhighways, Old Mine Road is a two-lane road in many places and winds through some of the East Coast's most charming countryside. It winds along the Delaware River, passing Washington State Forest and the Cooper Mine Hiking Area.
In September 2024, the southern portion of Old Mine Road reopened after being revamped with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Today, it's a scenic route perfect for a Sunday ride or drive, offering numerous photo opportunities and outdoor activities.
King's Highway
The colonial edition of a superhighway, King's Highway, runs between Charleston, SC, and Boston, MA. Ordered constructed in 1750 by King Charles II of England, this 1,300-mile roadway predates the nation by a quarter of a century. It was the main artery connecting the scattered colonies decades before the telegraph, let alone social media.
Much of the route is now criss-crossed or mimicked by modern roadways, but several historic stretches remain true to the original path of the king's highway. Frankford Avenue, also known as U.S. Route 13 in Philadelphia, is one example. George Washington took this route to attend his inauguration in 1789, crossing over a stone bridge ordered built by William Penn to connect his manor to the city across Pennypack Creek. Motorcyclists can still cross this bridge today. It's known as the Frankford Avenue Bridge in the National Register of Historic Places.
Philadelphia is just one stop on the nation's oldest highway, where history runs hand-in-hand along the original route. Road trippers can enjoy everything from Charleston's colonial charm to Cape Cod's fantastic foliage along the way.
The National Road
American westward expansion often conjures images of the Wild West or the San Francisco Gold Rush, but the nation's earliest steps were actually taken in the Midwest. The Northwest Territory, west of Pennsylvania and south of the Great Lakes, which would later become Ohio and beyond, had yet to be penetrated by the end of the Revolution.
Though multiple states laid claim to land in the region, each ceded its claim to the federal government, which funded the first federal road in the young nation. Congress approved The National Road, as it was called, in 1806, the same year Lewis & Clark returned from their Pacific trek.
The National Road grew quickly. By 1850, it ran between Cumberland, Maryland, and Vandalia, Illinois. Stagecoach lines ran the route, and steamship and ferry businesses sprang up, feeding economies of villages complete with taverns, inns, bars, and freight businesses. Although the National Road Today is no longer the expansive, meandering Americana that some old roads are, original bridges and roadways are still in use, such as Dunlap's Creek Bridge, and more than 40 period structures remain along the route, serving as bed and breakfasts.
Columbia River Highway
Though it cannot boast of colonial ties or the passing of America's first president, the Columbia River Highway in Oregon is considered "the oldest scenic highway in the U.S.," according to The Cultural Landscape Foundation. Most roads are designed to follow the most effective path between two places, but the Columbia River Highway, built between 1913 and 1922, was designed explicitly with scenic views in mind.
Engineer and landscape architect Samuel C. Lancaster designed the highway to integrate it into cliff faces, minimizing its impact while maximizing the views. The route meandered along stunning vistas of gorges, waterfalls, mountains, and rivers. It clung to clifftops and wound through forests. The driving experience was excellent, as Lancaster modeled the road on European and British examples, including adhering to curb, drainage, and grade standards.
The result was a resounding success. America's increasing love affair with the automobile brought sightseers to Lancaster's accomplishment. The road has delighted lovers of the long way ever since. The Forest Service maintains recreation sites along the route to this day, and since 1987, state and local interests in Oregon have collaborated to preserve and promote the historic highway. The Columbia River Highway is no 10-lane megalopolis artery, with a historical plaque marking the old horse lane. Much of the route remains unchanged, as it has for years. At the time of writing, motorists have access to 68 of the original 73 miles of the historic roadway.