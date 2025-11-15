5 Of The Oldest US Roads Still In Operation Today

The miracle of modern road systems is often overlooked today. But the fact that a driveway in Bangor, Maine, connects directly to a parking lot in San Diego, California, via millions of miles of concrete and asphalt, is one of the wonders of the modern world. Rome's Appian Way and other ancient roadways were famous for their durable construction, but the sheer scale of America's roadways dwarves anything the ancients produced.

American roads developed organically to meet the needs of colonial centers like New York, Charleston, and Boston. Some are based on Native American trails that effectively covered the most efficient ways between two points. Others were born out of westward expansion and growing infrastructure. Still more were the result of the 20th-century transportation revolution, ultimately criss-crossing the continent with concrete. Different states have different rules regarding speed, equipment, and regulations; However, the Interstate Roadway system became a national mission for industrialized America, aiming to maximize the benefits of automobiles.

The oldest roads still in operation in the United States range from inter-colonial superhighways to the site of comminques between rebelling patriots. The West claims some of the longest highways in the U.S.A., but many of the oldest are from the East Coast — after all, that part of the country developed earlier than the West. However, we did take a look at some further west for variety's sake.