How LiDAR Helped Archaeologists Discover Two Lost Mountain Cities

In ancient Asia, particularly the period spanning from 130 B.C.E. to 1453 C.E., one of the most prominent trade routes in the nation was the Silk Road. Technically, it was only called that after its closure, but the name originated from the fine silk products that were carried across it by merchants, amongst other valuables like wool and precious metals. As the Silk Road was over 4,000 miles long, it goes without saying that there were quite a few cities that lined it.

Due to the simple passage of time and shifting of the land, many of the cities that lined the Silk Road have been lost to the annals of antiquity, buried and moved so extensively that a mere topographical survey would never find them. Luckily, modern archaeologists are well past the point of mere topographical surveys, employing all manner of next-generation science to uncover the mysteries of the past.

The latest of such discoveries occurred just recently in the mountains of eastern Uzbekistan, the findings of which were published in Nature. After an investigation initially sparked by a curious hiker in 2011, archaeologists from the National Center of Archaeology of the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences made numerous fascinating discoveries, including a full LiDAR map of what were once sprawling Silk Road cities.

