7 Of The Largest Harley-Davidson Stores Still Open
Gone are the days when motorcycle dealerships used to be just a quick trip to a shop. Thanks to America's best-selling brands, which have changed the way people buy a motorcycle. Today, brands have turned dealerships into complete experience centers that offer far more than floors filled with different motorcycle models. Being a Harley-Davidson fan, I have been to numerous H-D stores, and let me tell you, they aren't just places to sign paperwork anymore — they've transformed into huge community hubs for those who love freedom and open roads.
Several Harley-Davidson showrooms aren't just buildings with a couple of floors and a service center. They are spread across thousands of square feet, not only to store hundreds of motorcycles but also to offer the best service, be it in terms of repairs or the buying experience. Some even mirror the experience of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, giving visitors a deeper look into the brand's history while encouraging them to spend more time inside. It is also common to find full-service restaurants and huge lounges right inside the dealership.
Harley-Davidson has created spaces where riders can relax, meet friends, and enjoy the biker lifestyle without leaving the parking lot. They make for a worthwhile stop, whether you are looking for a rare part, a new motorcycle, or just a cool place to relax during a road trip. Here are seven of the largest Harley-Davidson stores still open for business today.
Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ) - 150,000 sq. ft.
Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale ranks right at the top as the world's largest Harley dealership. Its sheer physical magnitude is difficult to comprehend until you are standing in its shadow. This dealership is spread across a massive area of 150,000 square feet. It is unique and is likely the only motorcycle dealership in the world that features a fully functioning, legally recognized wedding chapel. If getting married isn't on your agenda, you can get yourself a haircut at the barbershop or get a tattoo for some permanent ink.
If you are on a long trip and want a dose of entertainment, you can enjoy a movie at the private 48-seater movie theater. It also boasts a high-end arcade, Rumble Zone, and more, capturing the spirit of this black-and-orange brand. Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale is the crown jewel of GoDaddy founder Bob Parsons' motorcycle empire. This dealership offers a large inventory of new and pre-owned motorcycles, including the latest models.
Additionally, you can get genuine parts and accessories, MotorClothes, and access to a state-of-the-art service department. It is the only dealership in Arizona honored by Harley-Davidson as a Bar & Shield winner for 2024 for its excellent customer service and facilities. The basement alone is a large storage area, ensuring that the floors above remain pristine and uncluttered for motorcycles while keeping up with inventory. It also has an outdoor patio that comes with a full-fledged concert-style stage with 16 professional stage lights, and the patio itself has the capacity to host over 400 guests.
Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson (Ormond Beach, FL) - 109,000 sq. ft.
Located just off U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach, Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson is one of the most famous motorcycle dealerships on the planet. This showroom is spread across a staggering 109,000 square feet and acts as an anchor for the much larger 150-acre complex that serves thousands of Harley lovers during Daytona Bike Week every spring. Fun fact: Harley-Davidson built the ultra-rare FXDB Daytona Dyna Glide specifically for the Daytona Bike Week event. Speaking of the showroom, it is a two-story building with a lift that takes Harley lovers between floors.
There are separate floors for apparel, spare parts, and a sea of new and used motorcycles. The architecture is modern and grand and specifically designed to handle the crushing foot traffic that crowds the showroom during rally season. It is also host to some of the world's greatest biker rallies throughout the year, including Daytona Bike Week and Biketoberfest. This dealership has "destination" as a prefix, which is well earned because of the massive footfall it records.
The complex includes a hotel, restaurants, bars, pools, a massive concert pavilion, specialty shops, nightly entertainment, and a variety of large-scale events that take place every month or two. You can ride to Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson, get your bike serviced, stay the night, catch a concert or an event, all without moving your bike's kickstand.
Adam Smith's Texas Harley-Davidson (Bedford, TX) - 72,000 sq. ft.
Adam Smith's Texas Harley-Davidson in Bedford lives up to its name as North Texas' biggest Harley-Davidson dealership. This flagship facility is spread over an area of 72,000 square feet and is easily recognizable, visible from miles away. It is also bigger than 90% of Harley-Davidson facilities in the country. The dealership is also home to the world's largest Harley-Davidson Bar & Shield, an outdoor covered area used for events and as a ride-in service department. It is iconic in signaling to riders that they are approaching heavy metal ground.
This dealership replaced the old, smaller location and has two full showrooms. It was expanded to accommodate the growing demand for service and lifestyle amenities in the region. During its launch, Texas Harley owner Adam Smith said, "Texas Harley isn't just a dealership; it's a destination. Our riders come back every week because we offer the unique Harley-Davidson lifestyle." It has all the big bikes up front, with the smaller ones toward the back. The dealership also features a special red carpet for select bikes.
There is also a customer signature wall, where new bike owners are invited to sign their names and be a part of the Harley-Davidson community. The entire showroom has an industrial design, with elements such as barrel wood, brick, and glass. The service area is also humongous and is designed to provide quick maintenance to keep the Texas riding community on the road.
Avalanche Harley-Davidson (Golden, CO) - 60,000 sq. ft.
One of the biggest Harley-Davidson facilities, Avalanche Harley-Davidson, situated in Golden, Colorado, offers a 60,000 sq. ft. facility and also acts as a gateway to some of the best riding roads in North America, since it is located at the foothills of the Rockies. This dealership is owned by The Motorcycle Company and is located minutes from the entrance to Clear Creek Canyon and the Lariat Loop. Clear Creek Canyon (U.S. Highway 6) cuts through massive rock walls and is loved by riders for its sweeping, high-speed curves. It connects Golden to the gaming towns of Black Hawk and Central City.
The Lariat Loop is a 40-mile historic loop, and its most famous section, Lookout Mountain Road, begins almost immediately from Golden. It is popular among riders for its lariat-like curves and is one of 13 America's Byways designated in Colorado. Avalanche Harley-Davidson features a massive showroom floor with the capacity to house over 500 new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, ensuring that riders of the Rockies have access to every possible model.
The huge size of the dealership allows for large gatherings such as the popular Harleys After Dark, where riders and H-D fans come together for fun, along with free dinner and drinks. Inside the showroom, a large section is dedicated to MotorClothes and riding gear.
Key City Harley-Davidson (Dubuque, IA) - 53,948 sq. ft.
McGrath Dubuque Harley-Davidson is now known as Key City Harley-Davidson, after Performance Brokerage Services' Mike and Pat McGrath sold the dealership to John Jennerjohn and Brody Meier in 2025. This massive 53,948 sq. ft. facility is located in a prominent location on the Mississippi River. The building's architecture pays homage to Dubuque's Historic Millwork District by mixing industrial grit with modern retail polish. Unlike other Harley-Davidson dealerships that make use of glass and steel, Key City Harley-Davidson sticks to its roots and leans into an old-city vibe.
It sits at the intersection of Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, drawing riders from across the tri-state area. After the acquisition, long-term riders John Jennerjohn and Brody Meier rebranded the store as Key City Harley-Davidson, a nod to Dubuque's historic nickname as the Key City of the Midwest.
More than 50,000 sq. ft. area allows for a huge service department that can handle the Midwest's winterization rush. The showroom floor also feels open and airy. Since both John and Brody have deeply rooted ties to the region, they wanted to offer this giant facility as a community-focused hub rather than just a corporate hangout.
Manchester Harley-Davidson (Hooksett, NH) - 50,000 sq. ft.
Manchester Harley-Davidson recently moved to its permanent 50,000 sq. ft. home in Hooksett, New Hampshire, in 2025. This move was a significant upgrade, transitioning the dealership from a temporary location on Bouchard Street to a state-of-the-art facility designed to serve and compete across the New England market. According to the official website, Manchester Harley-Davidson claims the largest selection of new and pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles on the East Coast. This facility is owned by Paul Veracka's PVM Enterprises.
Speaking of the features of this dealership, the 50,000 sq. ft. area has 10 double technician bays, vastly increasing service throughput for a region with an intense riding season. The owners have invested heavily to ensure the dealership can support nearly $1 million in parts and accessories inventory alone. The location was also strategically chosen to act as a community epicenter and is designed with events in mind, capable of hosting massive parties, charity rides, and rallies.
The layout also resembles the store-in-store concept of other Harley-Davidson dealerships, as Manchester Harley-Davidson has distinct sections for MotorClothes, spare parts, etc.
Battle Born Harley-Davidson (Carson City, NV) - 40,000 sq. ft.
Rounding off this list of the largest Harley-Davidson stores still open is Battle Born Harley-Davidson, situated in Carson City, Nevada. It is the largest dealership in Northern Nevada and is spread across an area of 40,000 sq. ft. Located on Research Way, it acts as the primary hub for riders from the state capital, as well as those commuting from Reno to the Lake Tahoe basin. This 40,000 sq. ft. facility was built to be a one-stop shop for Harley-Davidson riders.
It has a genuine spare-parts section, along with a large fleet of trained and certified technicians, as well as MotorClothes apparel and gear. The showroom carries a massive inventory of cruisers, touring bikes, and the adventure-focused Pan America models. While it may seem modest compared to the 150,000 sq. ft. facilities on this list, it is a behemoth in the context of Northern Nevada.
There is ample space for customers to walk 360 degrees around the bike of their liking. It is also a hotspot for the Street Vibrations rally, which is one of the largest motorcycle gatherings in the West.