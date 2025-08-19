This Ultra-Rare Harley-Davidson Bike Was Built Just For Daytona Beach
Like any other old automotive company, Harley-Davidson has had its fair share of unique vehicles and vehicle parts over the years. Some of these, like the secretive V-4-powered Nova prototype, never truly saw a public release. In contrast, others, such as the FXR Super Glide and Iron 883, would end up being some of the greatest classic project bikes Harley-Davidson has ever put out.
The company is also known for its annual attendance at the Daytona Bike Week event, where it showcases some of its most innovative bikes and bike parts. Among these is the ultra-rare FXDB Daytona Dyna Glide, which, believe it or not, Harley built explicitly for the event.
The FXDB Daytona debuted in 1992, with only 1,700 units available. As you would expect, the limited number made it a rare gem that is still highly sought after decades later. But what exactly was so special about this bike? Why was it a limited edition, and more importantly, how much would it cost to buy one today?
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the Daytona 200
The FXDB's most prevalent history starts a year before its release, when Harley celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a special motorcycle, the FXDB Sturgis, which would open the door for Harley-Davidson's now-discontinued Dyna models. The frame used on the FXDB Sturgis is the same one Harley-Davidson used in the Daytona build, a bike that, like the Sturgis and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, was meant to honor 50 years of automotive excellence.
The 50 years of excellence in question here were thanks to the Daytona 200 race, a 200-mile contest that had been held at Daytona since 1937. To mark the event, Harley debuted the FXDB Daytona Dyna Glide, which, understandably, bore much resemblance to the FXDB Sturgis thanks to using the same frame.
Of course, the Daytona model had a few features that distinguished it from its older sibling, such as more traditional chrome trim that the manufacturer is known for, brighter paint options like Harley's two-tone Indigo Blue Metallic/Gold Pearglo, and a unique "March 1991 50 Daytona" tank decal commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Daytona 200.
More than 30 years of awe and respect
The FXDB Daytona came with a four-stroke 1337cc air-cooled V-Twin rated at 67 horsepower and 71.5 pound-feet of torque. While the bike's performance wasn't up to par with the racing bikes it was seemingly meant to celebrate, its mere presence as a limited edition machine is among the reasons many consider it special. At the time of release, Harley set its price at $12,120 (equivalent to $28,747.00 today).
Like all timeless things, greater perfection is realized over time. This is true for the FXDB Daytona, which is over 30 years old but still commands the same awe and respect it did when it was first released. A Bonhams listing for the bike prices it between £18,000 and £22,000 (equivalent to $24,409.26 to 29,835.57). Given the Daytona's age, you can decide whether to display it in your garage, show house, or driveway, or take it out for rides whenever you can. The choice is yours. But first, you'll have to find one.