This Ultra-Rare Harley-Davidson Bike Was Built Just For Daytona Beach

Like any other old automotive company, Harley-Davidson has had its fair share of unique vehicles and vehicle parts over the years. Some of these, like the secretive V-4-powered Nova prototype, never truly saw a public release. In contrast, others, such as the FXR Super Glide and Iron 883, would end up being some of the greatest classic project bikes Harley-Davidson has ever put out.

The company is also known for its annual attendance at the Daytona Bike Week event, where it showcases some of its most innovative bikes and bike parts. Among these is the ultra-rare FXDB Daytona Dyna Glide, which, believe it or not, Harley built explicitly for the event.

The FXDB Daytona debuted in 1992, with only 1,700 units available. As you would expect, the limited number made it a rare gem that is still highly sought after decades later. But what exactly was so special about this bike? Why was it a limited edition, and more importantly, how much would it cost to buy one today?