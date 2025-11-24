Not Harley-Davidson, Not Honda: This Is America's Top-Selling Motorcycle Brand

When it comes to motorcycles, one might expect Harley-Davidson, an American icon, to be outselling all other brands in the United States, but the Milwaukee-based automaker isn't even selling the second most. The top-selling motorcycle manufacturer is none other than the maker of the 2025 Ninja 1100SX, Kawasaki, with Honda, another Japan-based automaker, trailing. A 14% Year-over-Year boost in sales catapulted Kawasaki ahead of Honda by the middle of 2025.

Honda is accustomed to leading the pack among major motorcycle brands and even posted outstanding numbers at the beginning of 2025, with a 3% uptick from last year, but it wasn't enough to outsell Kawasaki's green machines. By the time Honda lost its top position, its sales were down by 8%.

The Americas are the only two regions where Kawasaki is doing really well. On a global scale, the brand's sales have been down. In Southeast Asia, which makes up around 40% of Kawasaki's market, sales were down by roughly 15% for the first half of 2025. In Europe, on the other hand, it was only down about 1.5%.