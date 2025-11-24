Not Harley-Davidson, Not Honda: This Is America's Top-Selling Motorcycle Brand
When it comes to motorcycles, one might expect Harley-Davidson, an American icon, to be outselling all other brands in the United States, but the Milwaukee-based automaker isn't even selling the second most. The top-selling motorcycle manufacturer is none other than the maker of the 2025 Ninja 1100SX, Kawasaki, with Honda, another Japan-based automaker, trailing. A 14% Year-over-Year boost in sales catapulted Kawasaki ahead of Honda by the middle of 2025.
Honda is accustomed to leading the pack among major motorcycle brands and even posted outstanding numbers at the beginning of 2025, with a 3% uptick from last year, but it wasn't enough to outsell Kawasaki's green machines. By the time Honda lost its top position, its sales were down by 8%.
The Americas are the only two regions where Kawasaki is doing really well. On a global scale, the brand's sales have been down. In Southeast Asia, which makes up around 40% of Kawasaki's market, sales were down by roughly 15% for the first half of 2025. In Europe, on the other hand, it was only down about 1.5%.
Which Kawasaki motorcycles are selling well?
Kawasaki's dirt bikes are a big draw in the competitive arena, but it was the brand's Ninja sportbike and Vulcan cruiser that put it ahead in U.S. sales. Kawasaki's Vulcan S is a favorite among beginners due to its smooth ride, easy handling, full adjustability to fit just about any rider of any height, and classic roadster look. For those a little more seasoned than beginner riders, there's the Vulcan 900, which has been a favorite for nearly 20 years.
The Ninja name is well-known even to non-riders, so it should be no surprise that the Ninja 400 has been the superstar for Kawasaki this past year. It's a common purchase for beginners and seasoned riders alike, and it makes for a good track bike thanks to its nimbleness. Though 600cc to 1000cc bikes don't see as much love as they once did, Kawasaki's ZX-6R put up good enough numbers to get a 2026 model, and if Kawasaki wants to maintain its standing, it's going to have to build on what has been working.