5 Clever Xbox Controller Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home

If you own a 3D printer, then you've got a fairly effective problem solver. Whether you're trying to expand your storage, fix a broken object, or just make something fun and quirky, 3D printers offer a lot of versatility for users of all skill levels. One place you may be surprised to find many 3D-printable options is your game controller, specifically Xbox's iconic Wireless Controller.

The Xbox Wireless Controller has been the standard Xbox design since the Xbox One era, with only a few minor design and hardware changes implemented over the years. For many, it's the standard for a gamepad, but it's far from perfect. There are plenty of official accessories to improve or add new functions to your Xbox controller, but why do that when you could just make them yourself? Whether you're looking to add a little flair or improve your controller's usability, these 3D printable accessories will enhance how you use it to play games.