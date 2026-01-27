5 Clever Xbox Controller Accessories You Can 3D Print At Home
If you own a 3D printer, then you've got a fairly effective problem solver. Whether you're trying to expand your storage, fix a broken object, or just make something fun and quirky, 3D printers offer a lot of versatility for users of all skill levels. One place you may be surprised to find many 3D-printable options is your game controller, specifically Xbox's iconic Wireless Controller.
The Xbox Wireless Controller has been the standard Xbox design since the Xbox One era, with only a few minor design and hardware changes implemented over the years. For many, it's the standard for a gamepad, but it's far from perfect. There are plenty of official accessories to improve or add new functions to your Xbox controller, but why do that when you could just make them yourself? Whether you're looking to add a little flair or improve your controller's usability, these 3D printable accessories will enhance how you use it to play games.
Official Xbox Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers
In recent years, Xbox has made huge strides in accessibility, thanks to devices like the Xbox Adaptive Controller and a whole host of accessibility options. But what if you just need something simple to let you manipulate the analog sticks a little easier? If you just need something to give you a little extra purchase on your controller, Xbox has you covered with a free 3D-printed option.
Available from Xbox's Design Lab service, these Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers allow you to expand your controller's analog sticks in whatever manner works best for you. These free-to-download official files consist of six different thumbstick styles, available in a number of sizes, so you can find the stick type that's most comfortable for you. Just download the file for your 3D printer and print as many of the adapters as you need in whatever style you want. Then it's just a matter of attaching them to your controller and jumping into whatever game you want to play.
Xbox One Controller Mini-Wheel
It's hard being a fan of racing games. If you want a 100% accurate setup, whether you're looking for arcade perfection or a perfect simulation, you're going to spend a fortune on bulky equipment, from pedals to USB-connected steering wheel controllers and more. If you don't, you're going to be saddled with playing on a controller, which is far from ideal.
But what if you could 3D print your own middle ground? Multiple prints exist for an Xbox Controller Mini-Wheel adapter, a rack-and-pinion-based system that lets you adapt your controller for racing games. The system essentially connects your thumbstick to a printed mini-wheel steering component. You can then control the wheel with your thumbs using motions similar to those for driving an actual car. It's not quite as good as a fancy and incredibly expensive racing wheel controller, but it's perhaps the next best thing, and only costs you a couple of bucks' worth of filament. Pair these with some 3D-printed Xbox controller paddles for the complete Xbox racing experience.
Any kind of controller stand you can imagine
You might have more than a few controllers, whether it's for your console or any of the other myriad uses for an Xbox controller. From different colors to limited-edition releases styled after your favorite games, or even something fancy you made yourself using Xbox's Design Lab, controllers have a ton of personality today. If you've got a controller, you're particularly proud of, you probably don't want to just shove it in a bin under your TV.
You could display it, and your 3D printer can help. There are a plethora of 3D-printed Xbox controller stands available, and they vary wildly in style and design. You could just go with something simple: a non-descript, plain-colored stand that lets your Xbox controller take center stage. Or go all-out with something intricate, like a Kraken tentacle, a cozy pillow, or even your favorite character holding it. Whatever you choose, these make a fun and easy way to display your controller between play sessions.
Xbox Controller Phone Mount
Xbox's Play Anywhere is easily one of the most underrated features offered by the company, allowing you to purchase a game and play anywhere, be it your console, your PC, or the Rog Ally X. It also includes on your phone but playing on that can be a real chore. Even if you have one of the biggest new phones on the market, your phone screen is still positively minuscule. Plus, you have to balance that with holding a controller!
So why not print yourself a solution? You can find plenty of phone mounts for your Xbox controller. These attach to the top of the controller and hold your phone in place, so you can play on the controller without having to find the perfect place to lean your phone. These are great if you're looking to play something via streaming on your couch but don't want to take up the TV, or if you're on the go and don't want to bring your whole console with you.
Customize Your Controller with Faceplates
Xbox has always historically tried to have some personality with its console, be it limited edition Xbox consoles or the Xbox 360's Faceplates that added a touch of personality to the console. Sadly, more recent consoles have lost many of these features, and fans have had to resort to mods to consoles and controllers in order to give their machines some flair.
If you're looking to spruce up your Xbox controller, you can use your 3D printer to make new faceplates for it. Fans have made plenty of interesting and unique designs, like an etched "Fortnite" controller faceplate, or this particularly interesting rocky-texture design. Or, if you're like many SlashGear readers and love Milwaukee's tools, you could customize your controller with this Milwaukee faceplate. Whatever you wind up choosing, 3D printers and fan-designed templates give you an opportunity to customize your experience in a way Microsoft won't let you, assuming you're comfortable with some minor disassembly of your controller.