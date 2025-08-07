5 Accessories You Can Use With Your Xbox's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you look at your Xbox, you probably don't pay much attention to its USB ports. They're pretty tucked away, and most people just use them for charging controllers. But these little ports are capable of so much more. With the right accessories, they can completely change the way you play and even make your Xbox feel like a whole new console.

USB ports let you add features your Xbox doesn't come with on its own. For example, if you're running out of space for new games, you can plug in an external hard drive. And if you want a more realistic feel in racing games, you can throw in a racing wheel.

What makes things even better is that these upgrades are simple. Most Xbox Series X/S accessories are plug‑and‑play or wireless, so you just connect them, and they're ready to go — and these ones are no different. You don't have to worry about complicated setup processes or software. Let's take a look at five accessories you can use with your Xbox's USB port that can really improve your gaming life.