5 Accessories You Can Use With Your Xbox's USB Port
When you look at your Xbox, you probably don't pay much attention to its USB ports. They're pretty tucked away, and most people just use them for charging controllers. But these little ports are capable of so much more. With the right accessories, they can completely change the way you play and even make your Xbox feel like a whole new console.
USB ports let you add features your Xbox doesn't come with on its own. For example, if you're running out of space for new games, you can plug in an external hard drive. And if you want a more realistic feel in racing games, you can throw in a racing wheel.
What makes things even better is that these upgrades are simple. Most Xbox Series X/S accessories are plug‑and‑play or wireless, so you just connect them, and they're ready to go — and these ones are no different. You don't have to worry about complicated setup processes or software. Let's take a look at five accessories you can use with your Xbox's USB port that can really improve your gaming life.
Seagate Game Drive
If you play a lot of games on your Xbox, you already know how quickly storage fills up. Many new titles take up over 100GB each, and with updates and DLC, they only get bigger. Before you know it, you're stuck deciding which games to delete just to install a new one, but the Seagate Game Drive, one of the best external hard drives for Xbox, takes that problem off your plate.
With 2TB of space, you can keep dozens of games ready to play without worrying about constant deletions. It's designed to work perfectly with Xbox Series X, Series S and all Xbox One models, so compatibility shouldn't be an issue. Setting it up is also very simple — you just have to plug it into your Xbox's USB port and it's ready to go.
For those worried about performance, the drive comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support, which supports fast loading times and quick transfers. The best part is that it's compact and portable, which means you can take it with you anywhere you like. It even has a small LED bar that glows green, matching the Xbox theme and adding a nice touch to your setup. The Seagate Game Drive 2TB is available on Amazon through the Seagate Store for $89.99.
SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB gaming keyboard
The Xbox controller is great for gaming, but if you're coming from a PC environment, a good gaming keyboard, paired with the right mouse, can make a big difference. For this, we recommend checking out the SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard.
One of the most practical features is its water resistance. Almost everyone has knocked over a drink on their desktop at some point. When it happens, the keyboard usually takes the biggest hit, and if the liquid gets under the keys, it can cause serious damage. However, the Apex 3 is designed to handle small spills, so you don't have to panic if something tips over mid-game.
The keys themselves use whisper-quiet switches, which means they're smooth and nearly silent. If you get annoyed by loud clicking, or if you play at night and don't want to disturb others, this is a big plus. They're also made to last through millions of presses, so you don't need to worry about them wearing out anytime soon.
Comfort is another area where this keyboard stands out. It comes with a magnetic wrist rest that attaches easily and gives your palms support while you're playing. This small feature can help reduce hand fatigue, especially during long gaming sessions. You can buy the SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard from Amazon for $44.99.
Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick
Fighting games like "Street Fighter," "Mortal Kombat," or "Tekken" on Xbox are plenty fun with the best standard layout Xbox controllers, but if you've ever played in an arcade, you know it feels completely different with a fight stick. The big buttons, the joystick, and the solid feel make every move more satisfying, and the Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick can help you get that arcade-style gameplay at home.
This fight stick works with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, so you can plug it in and start playing right away. The design feels solid thanks to its metal panel, which adds weight so it doesn't move around during matches. It also has large rubber feet to keep it stable on any surface, which is great for times when you're hammering out quick combos.
One of the best things about the F300 is that it's customizable. It's compatible with Sanwa Denshi buttons and joysticks, which are the same high-quality parts used in professional arcade machines. That means if you want to upgrade for an even better feel or replace parts down the line, you can.
The stick also includes a Turbo function, letting you set rapid button presses when you need them. On top of that, it supports both Xinput and Dinput on PC, which is great if you often switch between your Xbox and computer. The Mayflash F300 Arcade Fight Stick is available on Amazon for $59.99.
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
If you're into racing games, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals will turn your living room into a mini racing setup, making games like "Forza Horizon" or "F1" way more fun.
I've personally used it for several racing games, and what makes it so good is how real it feels. The wheel has force feedback, which means you actually feel the road. For example, if you hit a corner too hard, you'll feel the resistance. And if you try to drift, the wheel pushes back, just like a real car would. The wheel also turns two and a half times lock-to-lock, so you won't face any issues while making wide turns.
The build quality is another big plus. The wheel is covered in stitched leather, giving it a premium feel, while the stainless steel pedals are sturdy. The pedals also feel much more realistic than just pressing a button, as the harder you press, the more power you get.
The wheel also comes with all the Xbox buttons built in, along with paddle shifters, so you don't have to grab your controller mid-race if you want to open the settings or do something else. The Logitech G920 Driving Force is available through the Logitech G Store on Amazon for $329.99.
Turtle Beach Stealth 500 wireless gaming headset
When it comes to gaming, graphics and performance usually get all the attention, but sound is just as important. A good headset can completely change how you experience a game, as you'll notice every detail, such as footsteps sneaking up behind or the roar of engines in a racing game. For this, we recommend checking out the Turtle Beach Stealth 500, which comes with a USB receiver for stable wireless connectivity.
Even though it's a wireless headset, it's designed to give you a great audio experience without any lag or dropouts thanks to powerful 40mm drivers. And with low-latency 2.4 Ghz wireless technology, it syncs the sound perfectly with the content on your Xbox, so everything you hear matches what's happening on the screen. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2, thanks to which you can connect it to other devices easily, including your phone and PC.
Battery life is another feature that makes this headset worth getting. You'll get up to 40 hours on a single charge, and with the quick charge feature, you can get hours of use after just a short recharge. For those concerned about comfort, it comes with memory foam ear cushions, so you can wear it for hours without worrying about your ears getting sore. The Turtle Beach Stealth 500 is available on Amazon for $75.37.