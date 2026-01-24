How The First Wireless TV Remote Control Worked Without Electronics Or Batteries

Before the advent of the television remote control, if you wanted to change the channel or adjust the volume, you were forced to get up from the couch, trudge across the room, and manually turn a knob on the TV to do each of those things — every single time. Interestingly, the very first one came out more than three-quarters of a century ago, so it's not a particularly recent concept. Over the years, though, what made them work drastically changed as technology advanced and subsequently produced some of the weirdest TVs ever made.

For decades, Zenith was the leading television brand in all the land. It started in 1918 as a wireless radio company but later evolved into a leader in the development of television and remote controls. In 1999, it was acquired by LG Electronics and, as a brand, vanished much like the dinosaurs not long after. The first practical wireless TV remote control is considered to be Zenith's Space Command (developed by Robert Adler in 1956), and it operated without batteries or electronics.

The Space Command was an all-mechanical auditory masterpiece. Pushing a button on the remote fired a tiny hammer that struck one of four various-length aluminum rods. When hit, each produced a unique high-frequency sound just like a tuning fork, which the television converted into commands that controlled different functions: "channel-up," "channel-down," "sound on or off," and "power on or off." Ironically, the clicking sound a button made when pushed was so loud it soon earned the nickname "clicker," which became a ubiquitous catch-all term for every remote for decades.