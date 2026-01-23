Future Android Update Could Make Your Notifications More Private Than Ever

Android Authority found code in the January developer build of Android Canary 2601 that hints at a new App Lock feature that may ship with Android 17. The code appears to indicate that apps locked with the feature will still show notifications, but will hide the content of those notifications to preserve privacy.

It's expected that the App Lock feature will allow users to hide individual apps behind a password, PIN, or biometric lock. However, users may still wish to receive notifications from locked apps, so it looks like Google is toying with allowing users to strip those notifications of any sensitive information. So, instead of displaying the text of a message or other alert, the notification would simply read, "New message," or "New notification." Presumably, users who do not want to receive notifications from locked apps will still be able to disable them entirely, as is currently possible for almost all Android apps.

App Lock will make its way to Google Pixel devices, assuming Google ships the feature with Android 17. However, it's not clear whether the feature will make it to handsets from other brands. Some Android manufacturers, such as OnePlus, already have features with nearly identical functionality, but could migrate to Google's implementation to reduce development time. On the other hand, Samsung has its own security infrastructure and may stick with it. For example, though the company chose to ditch its Samsung DeX desktop environment in favor of Google's desktop mode for Android 16, it did not implement Google's Private Space feature. Instead, it retained its longstanding and proprietary Secure Folder functionality.