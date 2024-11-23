How To Use The Private Space Feature On An Android 15 Smartphone

Your phone is home to a lot of private information that you probably want to keep to yourself. While your phone's lock screen is your first line of defense against unwanted snooping, it's not foolproof. There may be times when you willingly unlock your phone and hand it off to someone so they can make a call, take a photo, or look something up online. It's at these times they might come across something (intentionally or unintentionally) that you didn't want them to see. Because of this possibility, you might even be reluctant to let others use your phone.

If you've ever dreamed of hiding your sensitive apps behind lock and key, Google has made that dream a reality with private spaces. As long as your phone is running Android 15, you'll be able to use this feature, which allows you to create a virtual safe with all of the apps you'd like to keep private. If you want, you can even conceal the very existence of the private space on your phone, ensuring only you know it's there. Along with Android's new anti-theft features, Google's private space can help you keep your smartphone secure. You can set up your private space in a few steps, all without downloading any apps.