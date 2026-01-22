3 Ways You Can Extend Your Car Battery's Lifespan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A car battery is an often-overlooked part of the engine bay, but arguably one of the most important. In fact, it's so crucial that many complaints about cars not starting are often traced back to faulty or dead batteries. Not to mention, if you have a flat battery, you definitely won't be able to access the dashboard control, infotainment systems, headlights, and other electrical components.

Like everything else under your hood, your car battery will eventually fail, often with little or no fanfare, leaving you stranded. You can reasonably expect your car battery to last three-to-five years, but that's not always guaranteed. Bad driving habits, small mistakes like leaving electronics on after shutting off the engine, and the weather outside can all shorten the lifespan of your batteries.

Your car's battery is one of the maintenance items you should never cheap out on, and you'll want to do everything possible to make sure it sticks around for a long time. From packing your car in the shade to smart driving habits, some simple things can make a huge difference in how long your car's battery lasts and how well it performs.