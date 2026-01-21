Cars these days do far more thinking for us than they used to. With electrified powertrains, sophisticated transmissions, AI driver assistance, ever-growing levels of sensors, and automation, the cars we once drove are now becoming relics of a different, more mechanical era. Additionally, generations are changing. Younger drivers are more likely to use newer technology, which, in certain instances, can eliminate many of the habits that older drivers held onto for decades on end.

Poor driving habits are common factors contributing to your car not reaching 100,000 miles. So, from a contemporary perspective, although some are believed to still be beneficial to both cars and drivers, that's not always the case. Many can actually do more harm than good. As the saying goes, "old habits die hard," and plenty of drivers still cling to them, even though modern driving often makes them completely obsolete. Here are five outdated driving habits it's time to let go of.