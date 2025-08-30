Can Using Cruise Control Improve Your MPG? What Drivers Need To Know
As gas prices continue to rise, a vehicle's fuel economy has become one of the most important metrics for drivers to consider when they are thinking about buying a new car. As a result, automakers are doing their very best to offer cars with the best possible efficiency ratings. Many brands are moving toward electric vehicles, but others are installing features that improve fuel efficiency in cars that run on traditional gasoline as well. These days, for example, you'll find several models have electronic continuously variable transmissions (eCVTs), which automatically regulate a car's engine to get more mileage. When paired with a conscious driver who knows how to use less gas while driving, this technology can amount to meaningful savings at the pump.
Knowing when you should use cruise control is one way you can maximize your MPG. However, the effectiveness of this strategy depends on a few notable factors. The terrain you're driving on, traffic conditions, and the vehicle you're driving can all impact fuel economy. Ultimately, getting better gas mileage with cruise control has a lot to do with knowing how cars burn fuel in various conditions.
Cruise control only saves fuel in certain conditions
One 2024 study published in Nature Communications examined how using cruise control affected gas mileage across a variety of different situations. It concluded that using this assistive driving technology used a bit more gas overall for the cars they tested. However, cars did get more mileage per gallon when they were using cruise control in certain settings, like when drivers were accelerating and braking behind another car.
Driving uphill or on rocky terrain is also not where cruise control shines in terms of fuel efficiency. Most systems are not able to predict changing inclines and therefore don't adjust accordingly. In contrast, level roads with little traffic are where cruise control is at its most efficient because it doesn't need to make as many different predictions to adapt. It should be noted that, while some fuel savings can come from using cruise control, it wasn't designed with this as the top priority. Although cruise control can reduce your gas mileage in certain conditions, nothing beats a driver who knows how to avoid wasting fuel.