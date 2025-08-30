Can Using Cruise Control Improve Your MPG? What Drivers Need To Know

As gas prices continue to rise, a vehicle's fuel economy has become one of the most important metrics for drivers to consider when they are thinking about buying a new car. As a result, automakers are doing their very best to offer cars with the best possible efficiency ratings. Many brands are moving toward electric vehicles, but others are installing features that improve fuel efficiency in cars that run on traditional gasoline as well. These days, for example, you'll find several models have electronic continuously variable transmissions (eCVTs), which automatically regulate a car's engine to get more mileage. When paired with a conscious driver who knows how to use less gas while driving, this technology can amount to meaningful savings at the pump.

Knowing when you should use cruise control is one way you can maximize your MPG. However, the effectiveness of this strategy depends on a few notable factors. The terrain you're driving on, traffic conditions, and the vehicle you're driving can all impact fuel economy. Ultimately, getting better gas mileage with cruise control has a lot to do with knowing how cars burn fuel in various conditions.