What's The Tab On A Car's Rearview Mirror For?

From newly-licensed drivers to veterans who have been driving for decades, American roads and those around the world are busier than ever with a wide variety of vehicles. What we sometimes don't often think about are all the safety measures built into our vehicles. For instance, the mirrors are some of the most important aids to a driver's visibility, with the rearview mirror providing a view behind the vehicle. Adjustments are one crucial way to minimize blind spots in your car, and the rearview mirror features a tab that has a function some drivers may not be aware of.

Ford notes that some vehicles have a Manual Dimming Mirror, so the driver is able to "pull the tab below the mirror towards [themselves] to reduce the effect of bright light from behind." Models that do this automatically have become increasingly dominant, but there are still some models that require this manual adjustment. Let's take a look at why this is such a crucial feature, when it was introduced, and how it works to help protect drivers (and by extension passengers) on the roads. Your rearview mirror may have multiple buttons, but this is the one we're focusing on here.