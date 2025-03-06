Here's What That Button On Your Car's Rear View Mirror Is For

Though not always actively thought of as such, mirrors are some of the most important components of a car. Side mirrors and the center rear view mirror — the longtime home of the weird theory-spawning fuzzy dice – help you see what's coming up behind and to the side of the vehicle. This way, you can better anticipate the movements of other drivers, turn, and change lanes safely. At face value, these are pretty simple elements that don't require a whole lot of understanding to use effectively. However, in the case of rear view mirrors, they have advanced a bit in recent years to include buttons.

If you've been driving around with a rear view mirror featuring a button without actually using it, you might have missed out on a pretty handy feature up to this point. Typically, this button or set of buttons can slightly alter how the reflections in the mirror appear. If your mirror has an automatic mode, it can adjust on its own, but you can also manually switch between daytime and nighttime driving modes. When in night mode, the mirror helps reduce headlight glare from cars behind you, making it easier to see. In an era where car headlights seem to be getting brighter, this is an invaluable tool to be aware of for the sake of your eyesight and safety on the road.

While this is the most common reason for a rear view mirror button, it's not the only one. There's another safety feature that could be built into your rear view mirror.

